Omaha mandate extended to Oct. 20: 'Either we close down businesses again, or we wear masks'

Some good news, Pour said, is that the county’s mortality rate of 1.2% is extremely low. The average rate in the U.S. is about 3.1%, she said.

Council President Chris Jerram and Councilmen Rich Pahls and Vinny Palermo joined Festersen and Gray in voting to extend the requirement.

But council members Aimee Melton and Brinker Harding, who voted against the extension, said adopting a regular city ordinance to implement a mask requirement doesn’t allow for as much flexibility, should the city’s virus outlook change.

Melton and Harding said they stand by their previous votes for the emergency ordinance that created the original requirement. An emergency measure would allow the council to reassess every 30 days.

Under a regular ordinance, any amendment to shorten the extended mask requirement would need to go through the typical three-week council process, which is followed by a 15-day period before the change would take effect.

“It is something so restrictive that we don’t have the ability to change our mind if the facts show us that maybe we are wrong or that this isn’t a good idea,” Melton said.