Omaha mask mandate could take effect Aug. 3; health board backs requirement

A proposed order that could require Omahans to wear masks in indoor public places as early as Aug. 3 got the backing Monday of the Douglas County Board of Health.

The five members of the nine-member board who were present all voted in favor of the resolution. It signaled to County Health Director Adi Pour that the board supports her exercising her power to implement a mask mandate to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Pour said her office will work with Omaha city attorneys to draft language of an order for Omaha. County officials will be doing the same for the rest of the county. An order in Omaha could be ready by the end of the week and go into effect early next week.

Chris Rodgers, president of the county health board, stressed that the board’s resolution comes in support of Pour issuing a mask order. Pour has the authority under city code to take the step on her own within Omaha’s city limits.

“The health director is not going rogue,” he said.

A Monday morning public hearing on the resolution attracted several opponents. Some said they’re happy to wear masks in certain settings but that a mandate by the government to do so would be a step too far.