Omaha mayor announces new hires, another staff departure

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert announced the hiring of two economic developers and the resignation of a staff member Friday.

Jacquelyn Morrison will join the Mayor's Office as a deputy chief of staff for economic development and development services, according to a press release.

Morrison previously worked for the State of Nebraska Department of Economic Development as the administrator of the state's tax incentive division. She currently serves on the Nebraska State Board of Education, an elected position.

She will receive an annual salary of $113,000, according to the Mayor's Office.

Morrison replaces Kevin Andersen, who recently returned to the private sector after working in the Mayor's Office since 2018. According to his LinkedIn profile, Andersen now works at JEO Consulting Group, where he worked before joining the mayor's staff.

Andersen's departure comes after the announced resignation of Troy Anderson, another deputy chief of staff for economic development who recently accepted a position as assistant city manager in Wichita, Kansas.

Former Omaha Planning Director Steve Jensen will come out of retirement to help fill the role until Anderson's replacement is hired, according to the Mayor's Office.

Jensen has worked on a number of large development projects, including the Riverfront, Aksarben Village, Midtown Crossing and the proposed streetcar system.

Morrison and Jensen "have the experience and relationships to continue (Omaha's) accelerating pace of development," Stothert said in the press release.

The economic development team works with the mayor, city departments, developers and the Greater Omaha Chamber to recruit new businesses to Omaha, expand existing businesses and assist development projects.

Morrison, who holds a law degree from Georgetown University, said being chosen for the position is an honor.

"Across our city there are countless infrastructure projects underway and even more businesses looking to expand," Morison said in the press release. "I welcome the opportunity to work on our existing projects and new opportunities that will enhance our economy, communities and businesses."