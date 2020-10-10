Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert preparing to run for third term; 'This job energizes me'

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert is gearing up to run for a third term.
Stothert, 66, told The World-Herald on Friday that Omaha needs experienced, consistent leadership to guide the city during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The Republican mayor said her administration has put into motion many of her promised plans on public safety, roads and development — and she wants to finish the job.
“This job can wear some people out — it’s just the opposite for me,” Stothert said. “This job energizes me.”
If she wins next year and serves another four years, Stothert will become the longest-serving mayor in modern Omaha history. She became the first woman to fill the seat when she was elected in 2013. She was reelected in 2017. If Stothert serves through 2025, she will have led the city for 12 years.
She has begun to seek petition signatures to get her name on the ballot next spring, including at a recent presidential debate watch party of local Republicans.
A formal announcement is being planned for Nov. 18.
On her public safety record, Stothert touted the opening of a fifth police precinct in Elkhorn in 2019 and an increase of budgeted police officers to more than 900. In July, amid national unrest over multiple police killings of Black people, Stothert and Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer made changes to the department’s use of force policy and took steps to beef up training, seek public input on officers’ actions and improve diversity in city government.
Stothert said she’d like to continue to improve police training and accountability.
“We can always get better,” she said. “We can always improve our public safety efforts.”
On development, Stothert pointed to multiple ongoing projects she’d like to see through: the revitalization of the city’s downtown riverfront parks; Crossroads‘ redevelopment; developments in North Omaha; and a pair of billion-dollar-plus projects near Boys Town and 192nd Street and West Dodge Road.
On roads, Stothert said the city is already doing more work to repair and resurface streets after voters in May approved a $200 million street bond issue, which Stothert asked the City Council to add to the ballot.
Stothert said she has worked hard to control city spending and limit budget increases each year. She has twice cut the property tax rate. But the next several months won’t be easy, she said.
A budget shortfall caused by fallout from the pandemic forced the city to cut costs, which included ordering hiring and spending freezes, keeping libraries and community centers closed for months, and shedding hundreds of part-time employees.
The city already is seeing signs of renewed growth, but that growth will come slowly, Stothert said.
Stothert already has challengers who have announced campaigns for mayor, and more are sure to follow.
Mark Gudgel, a former Lincoln Southwest High School English teacher who co-founded an educators’ human rights institute, has said his campaign will focus on social justice issues, empowering businesses and improving transportation, infrastructure and sustainability efforts.
Dawaune Lamont Hayes, founder and director of North Omaha Information Support Everyone, also has announced an intent to run. NOISE is a community-based news organization “developed to address the information gap within North Omaha,” according to its website. Hayes, a community journalist and artist, advocates for affordable, sustainable housing, expanding transit options in the city and increasing opportunities for all Omahans.
The mayor is filling out her campaign team, led by longtime political consultant David Boomer, who is serving as campaign manager. Staffers this week began moving into office space near 102nd and Maple Streets.
Boomer, who served as Stothert’s communications director during the 2017 campaign, said campaigning this time around will look different, marked by mask-wearing and smaller, socially distanced events. The office space the team has rented is bigger than usual to allow staffers to space out.
“These are really difficult times for many people — the pandemic, the economy, the racial flare-ups that occurred — and I think the majority of people in the city are going to be thinking in terms of, ‘Who can get us through these things?’ ” Boomer said. “I think they’re gonna say Jean Stothert.”
Boomer managed several political campaigns of former U.S. Rep. Lee Terry.
Sam Fischer, a political consultant with a long résumé who served as Stothert’s 2017 campaign manager, has signed on again to work on voter analytics and mailing efforts. Stothert’s 2017 finance director, Beth Kramer, is filling that role again.
Stothert’s campaign committee reported having more than $540,000 in cash at the end of 2019, the most recent figure publicly available. That was up from a reported $291,000 at the beginning of 2019.
Boomer declined to disclose how much the campaign has raised in 2020.
Candidates for mayor must collect 1,000 verified signatures from registered voters who live in Omaha.
The city’s primary election will be held April 6. The general will be May 11. The election also includes all seven City Council seats.
City elections are officially nonpartisan, which means that political party information is not printed on the ballot. The two candidates who receive the most votes during the primary advance to the general.
Stothert said she has already submitted her ballot for the November general election and voted for President Donald Trump.
“I’m a law and order mayor,” Stothert said. “I support veterans. I support our military. I support our police. I support our conservative judges, and I support life. And I vote Republican.”
While another term would make Stothert the longest consecutive serving mayor in the city’s history, James C. Dahlman was elected to seven terms, serving from 1906 to 1918 and then from 1921 to 1930.
Omaha’s mayor is not subject to term limits.
