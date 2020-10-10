Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert preparing to run for third term; 'This job energizes me'

The mayor is filling out her campaign team, led by longtime political consultant David Boomer, who is serving as campaign manager. Staffers this week began moving into office space near 102nd and Maple Streets.

Boomer, who served as Stothert’s communications director during the 2017 campaign, said campaigning this time around will look different, marked by mask-wearing and smaller, socially distanced events. The office space the team has rented is bigger than usual to allow staffers to space out.

“These are really difficult times for many people — the pandemic, the economy, the racial flare-ups that occurred — and I think the majority of people in the city are going to be thinking in terms of, ‘Who can get us through these things?’ ” Boomer said. “I think they’re gonna say Jean Stothert.”

Boomer managed several political campaigns of former U.S. Rep. Lee Terry.

Sam Fischer, a political consultant with a long résumé who served as Stothert’s 2017 campaign manager, has signed on again to work on voter analytics and mailing efforts. Stothert’s 2017 finance director, Beth Kramer, is filling that role again.