Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert tests positive for COVID

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday.

The mayor is "asymptomatic and feels fine," according to an email from Carrie Murphy, a spokeswoman with the Mayor's Office.

Stothert will work from home and follow the city's quarantine guidelines before returning to work, Murphy said.

Guidelines from the Douglas County Health Department suggest a five-day quarantine from the time an individual tests positive, or five days from when symptoms began.

Stothert was away from the office last week and has had limited exposure to staff, Murphy said.

