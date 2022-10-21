Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert to host series of Town Halls in November

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert will host a series of town hall meetings in November.

The community meetings will be the first held since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020.

"We have great momentum in Omaha, and I look forward to providing updates on city services, public safety, our pandemic recovery and city finances, and all the exciting growth and development underway since our last town hall," Stothert said in a press release Friday.

The town halls also will be attended by city department directors. They are scheduled for:

Nov. 1 at Montclair Community Center, 2304 S. 135th Ave. from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 2 at Subby Anzaldo Columbus Park Community Center, 1515 S. 24th St. from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 14 at Saddlebrook Community Center, 14850 Laurel Ave. from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 15 at The Dock at the Ashton, 1229 Millwork Ave. from 6 to 7:30 p.m.