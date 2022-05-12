Omaha mayor proposes three areas for annexation, including Methodist Women's Hospital

Mayor Jean Stothert is proposing to annex three areas near city limits that would add 177 acres to Omaha.

Stothert announced the annexation package in a Wednesday press release. She’s seeking to add: Methodist Women's Hospital, northeast of 192nd Street and West Dodge Road; Omaha Public Power District Elkhorn service center, southeast of Old Lincoln Highway and 180th Street; and Pacific Renaissance Addition, which includes a townhouse development called Ravello 192, northwest of 192nd and Pacific Streets.

Property taxes paid by the hospital and the owner of the townhouse development will increase by about $392 per $100,000 valuation, according to the Mayor's Office.

The Omaha Fire Department already provides fire and emergency medical services to the areas, and the 911 call volume is low, according to the release.

"Annual growth is essential for strong cities," Stothert said in a statement. "Even though we are not annexing any (sanitary and improvement districts) this year, it is important that we continue our successful record and meet our goals."

The city estimated that it would collect more than $1 million in total revenue over the next 10 years from property taxes, street and highway funds and the wheel tax.

An annual review of the metro area's SIDs found that none of the 138 existing districts would currently be revenue positive for the city.

SIDs are quasi-municipal jurisdictions formed by a majority of property owners within the district for the purpose of creating improvements, such as water and sewer systems, roads and other infrastructure. They can levy taxes and special assessments and issue bonds to pay for the improvements.

The package will come before the Planning Board on June 1. The City Council is scheduled for a first reading June 7, followed by a public hearing June 14 and a vote June 28.

If approved, the annexation would take effect July 13.

This is the second consecutive year Stothert has proposed a relatively small annexation package. In 2021, the mayor recommended three subdivisions for annexation: Whispering Ridge West subdivision, southeast of 180th Street and West Maple Road; Northridge subdivision, northwest of 180th and Pacific Streets; and the Villas of Omaha at Butler Ridge complex near 156th and Fort Streets. The council approved the plan.

In 2020, the mayor recommended annexing eight subdivisions, which increased Omaha's population by more than 2,100 people.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.