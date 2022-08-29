 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Omaha Mayor Stothert hires new deputy chief of economic development

  • Updated
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert announced the hiring of a second full time economic developer Monday.

Marco Floreani will join the Mayor’s Office as a deputy chief of staff for economic development and development services, according to a press release.

Floreani has worked in economic and community development for more than 10 years in Nebraska and Iowa at both state and local levels. Most recently, he served as executive director of the Mills County Economic Development Foundation and senior director of business development for the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce. 

Marco Floreani

Marco Floreani

"I forward to joining the City of Omaha's efforts to attract, retain and grow business opportunities in my hometown," Floreani said. 

He replaces Troy Anderson, who recently accepted a position as assistant city manager in Wichita, Kansas.

Anderson's departure was soon followed by the resignation of Kevin Andersen, who returned to the private sector after working in the mayor’s office since 2018. Andersen's replacement, Jacquelyn Morrison, joined the Mayor's Office earlier this month.  

Morrison previously worked for the State of Nebraska Department of Economic Development as the administrator of the state’s tax incentive division. She currently serves on the Nebraska State Board of Education, an elected position.

Morrison and Floreani each will receive an annual salary of $113,000, according to the Mayor’s Office.

They're joined by former Omaha Planning Director Steve Jensen, who came out of retirement to help fill the role.

The economic development team works with the mayor, city departments, developers and the Greater Omaha Chamber to recruit new businesses to Omaha, expand existing businesses and assist development projects.

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

