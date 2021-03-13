Omaha mayoral candidate cuts ties with internet personality over protest comments

An Omaha mayoral candidate has cut ties with a popular internet personality who publicly backed his campaign after video surfaced of the man supporting violence against some protesters during summer demonstrations over police brutality.
Mark Gudgel, an North High School teacher who is running in the mayoral primary, recently distanced his campaign from Steven Bonnell II, an Omaha native who has a significant following on sites like YouTube and Twitch, an online platform where users can stream videos of themselves playing video games.
Bonnell, 32, a Creighton Prep graduate who now lives in California, had supported Gudgel’s bid for mayor by sending his own canvassers and volunteers to Omaha. But the relationship began to draw criticism last month over an expletive-laden clip from one of Bonnell’s livestreams from the summer, in which Bonnell said “the rioting” needs to stop.
“If that means like, white, redneck ... militia dudes out there mowing down ... protesters who think that they can torch buildings at 10 p.m., then at this point, they have my … blessing,” Bonnell says in the clip.
Gudgel condemned that statement last week and severed ties with Bonnell. Gudgel has been advocating for racial equity and police oversight as part of his campaign.
“Bonnell’s incitement of violence runs contrary to everything I believe and have dedicated my career to as a public servant and educator over the past 17 years,” Gudgel wrote on social media. “However, that time working with our young people has also taught me to never judge a person by their worst moment and to always provide individuals the opportunity to correct past wrongs with future deeds.”
Using emerging internet platforms to connect with new, younger audiences is becoming increasingly popular among politicians of all stripes. Local candidates frequently hold Zoom forums. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat, often hops on Twitch to play games while discussing politics or encouraging people to vote. Gudgel was interviewed by Bonnell on Twitch earlier this year and has participated in other online interviews and forums.
Bonnell, who is known as “Destiny” online and has more than 980,000 followers between YouTube and Twitch, founded a group that supported the recent Georgia Senate runoff campaigns of Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff through funding and training of volunteers. Earlier this year, he and his supporters turned their efforts to helping Gudgel.
In an interview, Bonnell estimated that he spent $50,000 supporting Gudgel. Those costs included AirBnb and hotel stays for Bonnell’s workers and volunteers and food for canvassers, he said.
He has livestreamed tens of thousands of hours by now, he said, and it wouldn’t be difficult to take small clips out of context. Bonnell said he stands by the idea that people should be able to defend their businesses during protests. Communities of color, he said, have been harmed in the past by such physical destruction.
But Bonnell said that at times his statements can be “inflammatory.”
“Obviously, I don’t really want people getting killed while protesting,” he said.
Bonnell’s workers and volunteers were not campaign staff members and did not receive compensation or take direction from the campaign, Gudgel said. He said his campaign is composed entirely of volunteers with the exception of his campaign manager.
“It really has been a grassroots movement, and it saddens me that it is getting painted as something else,” Gudgel said in response to some online backlash.
Gudgel said he first learned of and met Bonnell only a few months ago, when one of Gudgel’s staffers who knew of the streamer reached out and suggested that Bonnell check out the campaign. Jumping into the partnership may be a learning moment for Gudgel, a political newcomer, who said he will be “a little more cautious” in the future.
Omaha’s primary election is April 6. The top two vote-getters will move on to the May 11 general election.
