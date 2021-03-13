Omaha mayoral candidate cuts ties with internet personality over protest comments

He has livestreamed tens of thousands of hours by now, he said, and it wouldn’t be difficult to take small clips out of context. Bonnell said he stands by the idea that people should be able to defend their businesses during protests. Communities of color, he said, have been harmed in the past by such physical destruction.

But Bonnell said that at times his statements can be “inflammatory.”

“Obviously, I don’t really want people getting killed while protesting,” he said.

Bonnell’s workers and volunteers were not campaign staff members and did not receive compensation or take direction from the campaign, Gudgel said. He said his campaign is composed entirely of volunteers with the exception of his campaign manager.

“It really has been a grassroots movement, and it saddens me that it is getting painted as something else,” Gudgel said in response to some online backlash.

Gudgel said he first learned of and met Bonnell only a few months ago, when one of Gudgel’s staffers who knew of the streamer reached out and suggested that Bonnell check out the campaign. Jumping into the partnership may be a learning moment for Gudgel, a political newcomer, who said he will be “a little more cautious” in the future.