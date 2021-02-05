Omaha mayoral candidate Kimara Snipes gets endorsements from four key Democrats

The Democratic quartet endorsing Snipes has already jostled political observers’ assumptions about who is likely to face Stothert. Several cited Eastman’s choice as potentially impactful.

Eastman’s campaign manager, Dave Pantos, works for Neary, and Neary’s campaign finance disclosure forms show that he purchased fundraising data from Eastman’s campaign to contact her voters.

Eastman, a progressive Democrat, lost to Rep. Don Bacon last fall after defeating Ashford, a former Republican, in the Democratic primary.

Eastman said she prefers any of the Democrats running over Stothert. But she said she’s known Snipes a long time and has been impressed with her work during the pandemic.

Snipes worked with now-State Sen. Terrell McKinney of North Omaha to get Omaha’s communities of color accurate information about coronavirus testing and prevention, organizing meetings and outreach.

“I’ve seen her in action,” said Eastman, a former social worker and nonprofit executive who now consults with nonprofits. “She’s the type of leader we need in Omaha.”

Nelson, a moderate who served two terms as Nebraska’s governor and two terms in the Senate, said he knows Snipes from her work with the South Omaha Neighborhood Alliance.