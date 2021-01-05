Omaha mayoral candidate RJ Neary raises $300K in early push

Local developer RJ Neary has been busy raising money to challenge Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert in the city's spring election.
Neary, a Democrat, told local media Tuesday that he had raised $300,000 by the end of 2020. He made that announcement at the Douglas County Election Commission shortly after submitting documentation to officially add his name to the primary ballot.
During the city's officially nonpartisan election, voters will choose Omaha's seven City Council members and the mayor. The primary is April 6, and the general election is May 11.
Stothert, a two-term Republican mayor who in past elections has proved to be a formidable fundraiser, declined to say Tuesday how much she had raised by the end of 2020, saying the figure would be included in a campaign finance report due at the end of the month. She had about $540,000 on hand at the end of 2019, the latest campaign finance records show.
Neary, chairman of locally owned commercial property company Investors Realty, said Omaha is due for a leadership shake-up and would benefit from his strength as a collaborator. He said he has spent the past several years talking with citizens and business owners, biking across much of the city and riding many of the city's bus routes to take Omaha's pulse.
"People would like to see somebody that worries about the next generation, not the next election, doesn't play politics with our streets, and moves our city forward," Neary said.
He said he will roll out some of his specific proposals, including how to help small businesses during the pandemic, next week.
Stothert said she wants to continue to build on the growth already happening under her leadership. She said she has strengthened public safety by adding police officers, spurred economic development by landing big projects and worked to get voters on board with a $200 million streets bond issue that will shore up Omaha's aging roads.
"I think we've made great progress in providing the citizens of Omaha greater service," Stothert said.
She said she has already collected sufficient signatures to get on the ballot and planned to file at the election commission on Thursday.
About $250,000 of the $300,000 Neary raised came from small donors and supporters, said Madia Coleman, his campaign communications director. A "small portion" came out of Neary's own pocket, she said.
By comparison, Stothert's challenger in the 2017 election, former State Sen. Heath Mello, had raised about $530,000 by the end of 2016, World-Herald archives show. Stothert at the time had raised about $1.5 million.
Mayoral candidates must obtain 1,000 verified signatures from registered voters in the city to be added to the ballot. Douglas County Election Commissioner Brian Kruse said officials should be done verifying Neary's signatures by the end of the week.
Only one other person who has announced an intention to run for mayor, Omaha Public Schools board member Kimara Snipes, has submitted the necessary documentation to be added to the ballot, according to the election commission. Workers on Tuesday were still verifying Snipes' signatures.
Snipes, who recently added an "s" to the end of her last name to correct an error made decades ago on her father's birth certificate, declined to say how much money she had raised.
The chief of staff for another mayoral contender, OPS teacher Mark Gudgel, said Gudgel's campaign will announce when he is prepared to file.
A spokesperson for Jasmine Harris, a nonprofit executive who is also running for mayor, did not immediately respond to a message.