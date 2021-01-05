Omaha mayoral candidate RJ Neary raises $300K in early push

"People would like to see somebody that worries about the next generation, not the next election, doesn't play politics with our streets, and moves our city forward," Neary said.

He said he will roll out some of his specific proposals, including how to help small businesses during the pandemic, next week.

Stothert said she wants to continue to build on the growth already happening under her leadership. She said she has strengthened public safety by adding police officers, spurred economic development by landing big projects and worked to get voters on board with a $200 million streets bond issue that will shore up Omaha's aging roads.

"I think we've made great progress in providing the citizens of Omaha greater service," Stothert said.

She said she has already collected sufficient signatures to get on the ballot and planned to file at the election commission on Thursday.

About $250,000 of the $300,000 Neary raised came from small donors and supporters, said Madia Coleman, his campaign communications director. A "small portion" came out of Neary's own pocket, she said.