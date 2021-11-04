Omaha metro area will draft climate action plan

Metro Smart Cities, which has been active in Omaha-area transportation projects, has been tasked with issuing a request for proposals early next year and selecting a consultant by mid-2022, Andersen said. Once a consultant is selected, developing the plan could take a year or more, based on the experiences of other cities, he said.

Because the plan will grow out of Metro Smart Cities, it will encompass that group's members, including Council Bluffs, Bellevue, the Omaha Public Power District, the Metropolitan Utilities District, the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce and the Metropolitan Area Planning Agency. Communities that are not already part of Metro Smart Cities are welcome to participate, Andersen said.

Funding to draft the plan will likely come from a mix of public and private dollars.

Stothert said the city's approach — bringing in utilities, businesses and other communities — will produce a better plan. Public input will be part of the planning process.

"A regional, multi-jurisdictional climate action plan will identify key areas where we can partner with other public and private entities to further each of our respective goals for climate sustainability and resilience," she said in her email.