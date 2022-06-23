Omaha Metro to become regional transit authority

The agency that oversees public transit in Omaha has voted to become a regional authority, a move that will expand Metro's range of services beyond city limits.

The change, which will begin Aug. 1, will convert the Transit Authority of the City of Omaha, known as Metro, into the Regional Metropolitan Transit Authority of Omaha. State legislation passed during the 2019 session makes the change possible, according to a press release shared by Metro Thursday.

Metro CEO Lauren Cencic discussed the possibility of a regional authority as Metro began the final stages of its MetroNEXT initiative earlier this year. MetroNEXT is a planning process that used extensive public input to craft an ambitious expansion of public transit services through 2030.

The finalized plan comes with a big price tag.

As of 2021, Metro’s budget was $33 million. Under the plan, the agency would require a budget of $52 million.

And if the agency were to complete every regional project outlined by MetroNEXT, it would be at a cost of more than $100 million.

As a regional transit authority, Metro will have more flexibility in accessing funding if it’s needed, but the move to a regional authority doesn't change the budget on its own, according to the press release.

Metro's board of directors, which will transition to an elected board, will have the option to vote to increase Metro's tax levy. Currently, board members are appointed by the mayor and approved by the Omaha City Council and Douglas County Board.

“Omaha is growing. Omaha is interconnected. We need to look at supporting ourselves as a region," Cencic said. "This is a step to start to think that way and start to prepare ourselves for future growth."

Through the agency's MetroNEXT plan, that future growth includes a significant increase in the amount of transit service operated in the Omaha area, with more than 2,000 additional service hours each week — an increase of 44% compared to spring 2022, according to the plan.

Metro estimates that low-income neighborhoods will gain access to 54% more jobs within a 30-minute commute.

Access to frequent service for low-income residents will increase by over 127%, and the connection to essential services near frequent routes will double.

Nearly 40,000 people would gain access to a new bus shelter, and Metro predicts that 1.4 million vehicle miles traveled by cars will be removed from roadways and replaced by transit ridership.

The plan's regional projects have been viewed as more aspirational in nature and were considered beyond the timeline and scope of MetroNEXT. But the shift to a regional authority does move them closer to reality.

They include a North Beltline, which is a project that would use an abandoned industrial rail corridor connecting the North Omaha Transit Center to the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s midtown campus near Saddle Creek Road and Farnam Street.

The agency may also explore new and expanded services outside the city of Omaha.

That includes new express and local routes and micro-transit zones that would require partnerships with other local jurisdictions.

