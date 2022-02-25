Omaha native Symone Sanders honored as 'Face on the Barroom Floor'

Symone Sanders, an Omaha native who was an adviser to President Joe Biden and chief spokeswoman for Vice President Kamala Harris, on Thursday received the ultimate Omaha award.

Sanders, 32, was named the Face on the Barroom Floor during a roast at the Omaha Press Club. The award recognizes newsmakers who have had an impact on the community.

At the event, a caricature of the honoree is unveiled and then placed on the floor before being hung on the wall.

It was an evening of laughter and good-natured ribbing as members of Omaha's Black community celebrated Sanders' success.

In her comments, Brenda Council, the former state senator, school board member and City Council member who came within 785 votes of becoming Omaha's first Black mayor, marveled at what Sanders has achieved.

Council talked about how Sanders used her moxie to earn the honor of introducing President Bill Clinton at an Omaha Girls Inc. fundraiser. And how she used the same drive to land a job as spokeswoman for then-presidential candidate Bernie Sanders (no relation).

From there, Sanders' trajectory continued upward.

"Think about that, chief adviser to the president of the United States, spokesperson for the first and only Black female vice president of the United States," Council said. "There are so many young Black women who see Symone, who see who she is and how she does what she does in her own way."

Sanders has credited Girls Inc. as helping to set her on her life's path.

Others participating in the roast were Emily Mwaja, director of programs at Girls Inc.; Tom Warren, chief of staff to Mayor Jean Stothert and a former Omaha police chief; and Aida Amoura-Rezac, formerly of Mayor Jim Suttle's office.

Sanders returned the jokes, but also the love.

"I wouldn't be where I am without North Omaha," she said.

Her mother, Terri Sanders, publisher of the Omaha Star, emceed the event.

Terri Sanders talked about how her then-5-year-old daughter Symone would get underfoot in the kitchen, taking on the persona of "Donna Burns" TV broadcaster. Holding a wooden spoon for a microphone, little Symone would pepper her mother with questions: What are you doing? What are you cooking? What about this and what about that?

"Little did I know that that was just the beginning," she said. "Symone is very driven."

Sanders has since shifted from the White House to MSNBC, where she will host two shows, one on the network and the other on the Peacock streaming platform — the latter is titled “The Choice.”

Her political experience includes helping then-Mayor Suttle survive a 2011 recall attempt and work on Chuck Hassebrook’s 2014 Nebraska gubernatorial campaign. By age 25, she was national press secretary for presidential candidate Bernie Sanders. She served as a senior adviser in the Biden 2020 campaign, remained an adviser when he became president and joined Vice President Harris' staff.

In 2020, she published a book on how young people can make their voices heard: “No, You Shut Up; Speaking Truth to Power and Reclaiming America.”

Sanders' portrait was drawn by former World-Herald political cartoonist Jeff Koterba.

Small touches in the caricature reflect on Sanders' life. She is shown driving a red car along a winding path that starts in North Omaha, then goes to the White House and beyond. Red is her favorite color. She is wearing a North O earring and the license plate on the car, as it is in real life, is the 402 area code for Omaha. The collection of people in the drawing include Bernie Sanders, Biden and Harris.

She is the 167th person to be given the award. Past recipients include politicians, local philanthropists, business leaders, sports figures and members of the news media.

