Omaha officials seek community input on new central public library

Omaha officials and nonprofit leaders are seeking public input on the design of a new central public library.

City officials announced plans in January to begin the process of planning a new central library at 72nd and Dodge Streets that would incorporate the services of one of the country’s first technology libraries, Do Space.

The central library, as it’s imagined, would rise at the current Do Space site.

Margaret Sullivan Studio (MSS), a design firm that specializes in civic projects, will run community engagement as part of the exploration phase.

An open-house-style public event is planned for April 7 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the gymnasium at OPL’s A.V. Sorensen branch, 4808 Cass St., according to a press release from the organizers.

The event is part of the group's effort to gather input from three stakeholder groups:

OPL leadership and staff from every library department and multiple Omaha library branches; Do Space staff and leaders; board representatives from OPL, the Omaha Public Library Foundation and Do Space; philanthropic nonprofit Heritage Omaha; plus City Council and City of Omaha representatives, including the Mayor’s Office.

Omaha community partners representing diverse neighborhoods, communities and perspectives including social services, education, transportation, the arts, housing and the faith community, among others.

The general public and library patrons.

The fundraising organization Heritage Omaha, previously called Heritage Services, has raised money to continue exploration of the potential project, which some officials have said could cost upward of $100 million.

More than 300 community partners are being invited to complete a survey on the proposed library, according to the press release.

Public input can also be shared through a survey that can be accessed digitally at www.omahacentrallibrary.org on the "connect" page.

The survey will be available until April 15, and results will be shared on the central public library website by the end of April.

City officials for years have debated an overhaul of Omaha’s libraries. This latest announcement comes as the city prepares to demolish the downtown W. Dale Clark Library to make room for a new Mutual of Omaha headquarters.

Heritage, city and library officials have stressed that the possibility of a new central library is separate from the demolition of the W. Dale Clark.

Public services of the W. Dale Clark branch are slotted to move four blocks from the current location to 1401 Jones St. Administrative offices and distribution will move to a former Shopko store at 84th and Frederick Streets.

