Omaha officials sought $8 million for streetcar but didn't get federal earmark

Omaha business leaders unsuccessfully tried to secure federal funding for the long-discussed streetcar project earlier this year.
The move is the latest sign that Omaha's business community is continuing to push for creation of a streetcar.
"We are extremely serious about this," said Jay Noddle, the developer who heads the public-private group focused on Omaha's urban core. "We've never been more serious. It's one of the more important and therefore more impactful things that can happen in the core of the city."
This spring, the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce, along with City of Omaha and local transportation officials, attempted to get an $8 million federal earmark to fund the design of the long-discussed streetcar project that would connect downtown and midtown Omaha.
However, the earmark, requested by U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., was not included in a federal transportation bill currently making its way through Congress, his office said last week.
Noddle said he doesn't view missing out on the federal earmark as a setback.
"I really don't feel like it's going to delay or change the final outcome," he said.
Proposals to build the Omaha streetcar have been floated for at least 15 years. As last presented to the public in 2018, the streetcar would cost about $170 million and run about 3 miles from midtown to near-north downtown.
In 2019, a chamber committee — tasked with studying future development of Omaha's urban core — started researching a streetcar, and that work has continued. Alongside that, the chamber has an initiative called ConnectGO to develop a comprehensive transportation plan for metro Omaha.
The federal earmark was sought to help pay for a $10 million "environmental review and final design" for the project. But lawmakers did not include the request in the Invest in America Act, which could go to a final vote in the House this week, Bacon's office said.
Bacon made the request after being asked by the city to do so. The city's request to Bacon was made on behalf of the Omaha chamber, according to Mayor Jean Stothert's office.
In an interview, Stothert said the streetcar project is no further along than it has been in recent years. Bacon, who was opposed to Congress' decision to bring back earmarks, said he included the request simply to ensure that Omaha had a chance to benefit from federal money.
In response to questions sent to the chamber, David Brown, president and CEO of the Omaha chamber, said in a statement:
“In March, we learned there was an opportunity to request funding for local projects through our federal delegation," the statement read. "We worked with stakeholders, the City of Omaha, (Metropolitan Area Planning Agency) and Metro Transit Omaha to draft a request, which was submitted to our delegation. Our request was in support of our ongoing ConnectGO efforts, and was not the only request for funding submitted."
Stothert said she still sees the value a street car would add to development of Omaha's urban core, including growth at the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus. But she said she can't offer full-throated support for the project until she and other stakeholders have a plan to pay for its construction and operations.
The project has been expected to cost at least $7.4 million a year to operate.
As originally pitched, the "Farnam Street Urban Circulator" would run along Farnam from 10th to 42nd Streets. It also could involve a stretch of Harney and 10th Streets. Construction could require that streets be torn up to lay the tracks.
"We still don't know know how to pay for the darn thing," Stothert said.
Stothert has held to a position that if a streetcar project involves public funding, that should go to a public vote.
Noddle said he expects that if the streetcar involves public funding that normally would involve a vote, then putting the issue before the voters "absolutely" would happen.
But no funding plan, whether involving public, private or philanthropic dollars, has been put forward. Any streetcar project in Omaha likely would involve a mix of private and public dollars.
Federal earmarks, which are both praised and condemned, set aside federal funding for specific projects without requiring that the project go through a competitive process. Some see them as a way for a congressional representative to cut through red tape and get local projects funded. Others say earmarks bypass the normal vetting process and allow funding for undeserving projects.
One notable local project to get funding through an earmark was the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge that spans the Missouri River. The bulk of its $22 million price tag was covered by a $19 million federal earmark obtained by the former Nebraska governor and U.S. senator for which the bridge is named.
According to Bacon's letter filed with the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, the project would be "an appropriate use" of tax dollars because it would:
- Provide equitable access to jobs, education and health care.
- Reduce greenhouse gas emissions by encouraging a shift to electric transit vehicles and walking.
- Boost higher value, dense development, supporting the local tax base.
Omaha submitted five earmark requests to Bacon, according to Stothert's spokeswoman. The other requests involved projects related to traffic signals, a riverfront trail, a pedestrian bridge near the UNMC campus and redesign of a street on the Creighton University campus.
Only the traffic signal request has advanced. The federal transportation bill must go through more steps in the congressional budgeting process before it's known whether a project actually gets funded through an earmark.
The practice of earmarking was put on hold a decade ago after critics said too many projects went to a handful of powerful lawmakers and fostered a “pay to play” culture in which campaign contributions were often solicited from lobbyists and others.
But Congress this year lifted a moratorium on the targeted federal spending. Lawmakers in both parties have grown frustrated by their inability to shape spending legislation and worry that Congress has ceded too much of the power of the purse to the executive branch.
Bacon said in a statement that he did not support bringing earmarks back this fiscal year. But he said he wanted to make sure Omaha wasn't left out.
"I didn’t want to leave the Omaha area off for consideration," he said.
The $8 million earmark for the streetcar study was among $77 million in transportation and infrastructure earmarks requested by Bacon. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry requested $124 million in transportation earmarks, while Rep. Adrian Smith requested $17 million.
This report includes material from The Associated Press.