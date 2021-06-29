Omaha officials sought $8 million for streetcar but didn't get federal earmark

Stothert said she still sees the value a street car would add to development of Omaha's urban core, including growth at the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus. But she said she can't offer full-throated support for the project until she and other stakeholders have a plan to pay for its construction and operations.

The project has been expected to cost at least $7.4 million a year to operate.

As originally pitched, the "Farnam Street Urban Circulator" would run along Farnam from 10th to 42nd Streets. It also could involve a stretch of Harney and 10th Streets. Construction could require that streets be torn up to lay the tracks.

"We still don't know know how to pay for the darn thing," Stothert said.

Stothert has held to a position that if a streetcar project involves public funding, that should go to a public vote.

Noddle said he expects that if the streetcar involves public funding that normally would involve a vote, then putting the issue before the voters "absolutely" would happen.

But no funding plan, whether involving public, private or philanthropic dollars, has been put forward. Any streetcar project in Omaha likely would involve a mix of private and public dollars.