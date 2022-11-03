Omaha parks, public spaces slated to get $10 million in upgrades

The City of Omaha plans to dedicate millions of dollars in federal COVID-19 relief funding to improve Omaha's parks and public spaces.

The city has earmarked $10 million of $112 million received through the American Rescue Plan Act for improvement projects at nine public parks.

A survey completed in 2021 identified improvements to public spaces as a top preference for the federal funds, according to a press release from the Mayor's Office Thursday.

“Based on public feedback, the Parks Department has prioritized city parks and facilities and several other public areas for significant upgrades,” said Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert. “We will improve access and safety, upgrade park equipment, and create new opportunities for recreation.”

The first planned project is the replacement of the rubber playground surface at Clarkson Park, just north of 42nd and Dodge Streets. It will come before City Council for consideration Tuesday.

Other proposed improvements include:

Mandan Park, 6215 S. 13th St.

$1.6 million

The project includes 1 to 3 miles of new nature trails, playground and picnic area upgrades and a nature center that will be the headquarters for a new youth summer camp, similar to the popular Hummel Park day camp. Part of the tree canopy will be cleared to increase access to the park and improve safety and security for park users.

Fontenelle Park, 45th Street and Ames Avenue

$750,000

The 90-year-old park pavilion and caretaker facility will be remodeled for programming and event rentals. A disc golf course will be built. Plans also include new trails.

Pipal Park, 7770 Hascall St.

$1 million

A new barrier-free playground and spray ground, restroom building remodel, walking paths, repaved park road, signs and landscaping. Work may be completed in two phases to include city CIP funding.

Lynch Park, 2200 S. 21st St.

$3 million

The multi-phase project includes a reset of the baseball field, all roads and parking lots, court spaces, existing open-air shelter and additional open field space. A later phase will include the addition of a playground, spray ground, restroom building, walking trail and additional parking. A caretaker/maintenance facility also is being developed. Work will be completed in multiple phases to include city CIP funding.

Paxton Boulevard-John A. Creighton Boulevard Trail

$1 million

This 2.3-mile section of the trail will be expanded to 10 feet wide and resurfaced with a projected new lifespan of 20-plus years. This section from Fontenelle Park to Adams Park helps keep several other projects currently under construction and future trail segments strategically connected as part of the city’s trail network.

Hitchcock Park Pool, 5025 S. 45th St.

$1 million

The focus is on infrastructure to continue successful operations for another 20 years, including all gutters and grates, caulking and sealing, and damaged or decaying pipe. A new fence around the property and new roof for the main building also are planned. The high dive will be removed and replaced with new features.

Elmwood Park Pool, 606 S. Happy Hollow Blvd.

$400,000

The focus is on stabilization of the existing open swim area and the deepest part of standing water in the pool to continue successful operations for another 20 years. The work will focus on improving all gutters and grates, caulking and sealing, and repairs to the existing drop slides.

Clarkson Park, 124 N. 42nd St.

$125,000

The project includes a new rubber surface for the playground and the addition of benches around that existing space, as well as additional picnic tables and improvements to the existing shelter.

Kountze Park, 3505 Florence Blvd.

$250,000

This project covers the major activity areas of the park including the areas by the former community center, playground and spray ground areas, baseball field and court areas. Work may need to be done over multiple phases to include city CIP or additional private funding.

In addition to the city parks, three other public spaces are part of the ARPA-funded improvements:

Plaza De La Raza Square, 24th & N Streets

$500,000

A multi-phase proposal to redesign and activate the plaza. Additional funding will be provided by the State of Nebraska and other private funders.

Martin Luther King Jr. Park, 24th & Lake Streets

$75,000

Reset or replace existing pavers and stonework that surround the memorial to King. Matching funds are being provided by the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance.

Dreamland Park, 24th Street & Lizzie Robinson Avenue

$75,000

Refurbish the existing fountain and beautification including new signs, flowers and tree trimming.

The impact of the proposed projects is "incredibly high," said Matt Kalcevich, director of Parks, Recreation and Public Property. “These will create new and exciting opportunities for the community to enjoy our parks.”

Congress passed the $1.9 trillion act in March 2021 with the goal of counteracting the economic damage caused by COVID-19. The package included $350 billion for eligible state, local, territorial and tribal governments.

Jurisdictions, like Omaha, that accepted the money have until 2026 to spend it and are required to regularly report their spending to the Treasury Department. Jurisdictions that fail to spend the money according to the guidelines must return those dollars to the federal government.

The City of Omaha last year contracted with Deloitte, a global consulting firm, for advice and guidance on the use of the city’s ARPA funds.

All of the proposed park projects have been reviewed by Deloitte and meet the federal criteria for ARPA spending, according to the Mayor's Office.

In coming months, contracts for the other eight park improvements will go to City Council for approval.