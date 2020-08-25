Omaha police have begun doing compliance checks on masks

Omaha police have begun knocking on the doors of noncompliant local businesses, reminding owners and employees that mask-wearing is the law.

So far, no tickets have been issued; instead, the department has focused on education, said Police Lt. John Wells. That's similar to how police and sheriff's deputies handled COVID-19 restrictions on crowd size and activities in the spring.

Mayor Jean Stothert said that if police see the ordinance isn't being followed, they'll ask to see a manager and will issue a warning. If they get several complaints about a business, they'll issue a citation, she said.

“We had a couple businesses that were a bit challenging, that did not want to enforce the mask ordinance, but I think after visiting with them they’re in compliance,” the mayor said.

Stothert said her goal is education.

“I did not want the Police Department to just be out there arresting people for not wearing a mask," she said. "But I wanted them to really provide some education and let people know this is the law right now, and you could be cited.”

The checks have been complaint-driven, Wells said. Officers may also do random spot checks, Stothert said.