Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert and the Omaha Police Officers Association have reached a tentative agreement on a substantial salary increase aimed at helping recruit new police officers.

The agreement announced Wednesday would begin in 2024 and bump the starting wage of an officer to $70,928, a 15% increase.

Officials are also proposing an 8% department-wide increase for current officers. The OPOA contract currently calls for a 3% increase next year.

The top salary for an officer in 2024 would be $100,114. That's the top step of the salary scale, which applies to officers with eight years of service.

The new salary package would cost the City of Omaha $9 million more in 2024 than under the current contract. Stothert said the extra police pay would not impact other city departments or force staff cuts elsewhere.

"We've been able to manage this budget very carefully," Stothert said.

The new contract will be presented to OPOA members for a vote. If they agree, it will go first to the city's personnel board and then the Omaha City Council for approval, likely in June.

If the changes are approved, the Omaha Police Department will offer the highest wages in the state. The department will also have a tool to combat what the mayor and police chief have described as "critical" recruitment needs.

"The dynamics of the market has changed, the dynamic of police hiring has changed," said Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer. "The Omaha Police Department needed to respond to those dynamics."

The gap between the city's hiring goal and the number of working officers has widened rapidly in the past few years. At the start of 2023, that gap was the city's largest in at least two decades. As a result, the department has altered some of its operations and examined how Omaha can compete with other law enforcement agencies to hire officers amid a nationwide recruitment and retention crunch.

The Omaha Police Department currently has 823 officers — 83 short of the 906 officers authorized in the city budget.

"Across the country, increases in pay have shaken loose more applicants. It's important that we put together back-to-back classes," Schmaderer said. "We're going to see where this (contract) takes us, but I'm very confident this will help shake things loose for the Omaha Police Department."

Despite the recruitment needs, Omaha has continued to see a years-long reduction in gun violence.

Since 2011, the number of homicides per year in Omaha has trended downward before the pandemic, reaching lows of 22 homicides in 2018 and 23 in 2019.

Homicides increased to 37 in 2020 with the start of the pandemic, but have gone down over the last two years: 32 in 2021 and 30 in 2022.

And earlier this year, Omaha saw one of its longest streaks without a homicide, going about 100 days between the shooting of 13-year-old Synthia Elliott on Nov. 30 and the killing of 68-year-old Gary Lew, who police said died sometime in March, based on autopsy results.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of April 2023