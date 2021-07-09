Omaha police sergeant announces bid for Douglas County sheriff

An Omaha police gang sergeant who has spent nearly 25 years with the department wants to be the next Douglas County Sheriff.

Sgt. Aaron Hanson announced his bid for the elected position this week in a November 2022 race with no true incumbent.

Hanson spent four years as a patrol officer before moving to the K-9 unit, where he stayed for 14 years. He then served as a patrol sergeant in the northeast precinct and a North Omaha gang suppression sergeant. He now is a supervisor of the OPD fugitive unit and a member of the Metro Area Fugitive Task Force.

Hanson was born in Omaha, graduated from Omaha North High School and then attended University of Nebraska at Omaha before he was accepted into the OPD academy.

He has served as the president of the Omaha Police Officers Association, the union that represents most officers.

"I'm a problem solver who's spent my life in the field, on the front lines of our fight against crime," Hanson, a Republican, said in a statement. "As sheriff, I'll work every day to keep Douglas County families safe and support our law enforcement officials.