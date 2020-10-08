Omaha police union, city reach tentative contract; details not released

The Omaha police union and the city have reached a tentative labor contract, city leaders said Thursday.

Specifics of the agreement were not immediately made public. Details were expected to be released after association and City Council members were briefed on the agreement, according to a press release from Mayor Jean Stothert and Anthony Conner, president of the Omaha Police Officers Association.

The new contract is subject to a vote by police union membership, a review by the city Personnel Board and approval of the City Council. The current contract expires in December.

The current contract was approved in March 2017 after a litigious, years long negotiating process. Under the agreement, Omaha police officers moved to a high-deductible health insurance plan and began contributing more to their pension plan.

In exchange, officers received 3% raises in each of the last three years and a 2.5% raise in 2016, which they received in the form of back pay.