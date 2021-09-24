Omaha Public Library leaders say they look forward to discussions about system's future

Check out six chill spots in Omaha for your next park escape.

With the raging social media storm over the Omaha Public Library’s future calmed, library leaders say they look forward to continuing discussions about a potentially significant library project.

Keegan Korf, vice president of the Omaha Library Board, said on Twitter that the stressful period this week has produced new public discourse and transparency over the plans.

Korf urged people to keep talking, asking questions and staying engaged as planning continues for a major fundraising campaign by Heritage Services, an Omaha philanthropic group.

“Innovation and development can be both polarizing and an important catalyst for needed change in communities,” Korf said.

“The potential partnership with Heritage Services is one such catalyst and could lead to the largest private donation in our library system’s history.”

City officials and library leaders are talking with Heritage Services about raising private funds toward a multi-part project: Demolishing the downtown W. Dale Clark Library, building a new downtown branch and establishing a new central library and book distribution hub near 72nd and Dodge Streets.