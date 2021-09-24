Omaha Public Library leaders say they look forward to discussions about system's future

Korf urged people to keep talking, asking questions and staying engaged as planning continues for a major fundraising campaign by Heritage Services, an Omaha philanthropic group.
“Innovation and development can be both polarizing and an important catalyst for needed change in communities,” Korf said.
“The potential partnership with Heritage Services is one such catalyst and could lead to the largest private donation in our library system’s history.”
City officials and library leaders are talking with Heritage Services about raising private funds toward a multi-part project: Demolishing the downtown W. Dale Clark Library, building a new downtown branch and establishing a new central library and book distribution hub near 72nd and Dodge Streets.
Heritage’s involvement sparked controversy this week when an anonymous Twitter account raised alarm that the organization and local officials were trying to privatize Omaha’s libraries. The account cited a September 2020 email from Heritage to the city — although project organizers say the plans discussed in that year-old email are no longer under consideration.
In a statement Friday, Library Director Laura Marlane said the library system appreciates the ongoing conversations and Mayor Jean Stothert’s involvement.
Marlane said the library is excited to explore opportunities presented by Heritage Services and looks forward “to working together to best provide library services to Omaha and Douglas County residents.”
Jo Giles, board president of the Omaha Public Library Foundation, said foundation board members also look forward to the continued process.
Giles said the foundation is discussing a collaboration that “centers on patron and community feedback” and best practices for the library’s future. She said the foundation welcomes the chance to “strengthen philanthropic partnerships.”
Said Giles, “We are excited to explore how a transformative library project will enhance library services, technology and community spaces for all.”
