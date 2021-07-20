Omaha seeking input on how to spend $112 million in COVID relief funds

Omaha is receiving about $112 million from the federal government to help recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funds are coming from the American Rescue Plan Act, the $1.9 trillion package intended to combat economic effects of the pandemic, including by sending financial aid directly to local governments.

The city received half of its allotment in May and will receive the other half next spring.

The city is asking for feedback from the public about how it should use the dollars, Stothert said. A feedback form and more information can be found on the city's website at: cityofomaha.org/american-rescue-plan-act.

"We want to get that out to the community as soon as we possibly can," Stothert said.

The deadline to submit feedback is Aug. 15.

Council President Pete Festersen said he looked forward to reviewing Stothert's proposed 2022 budget in more detail and receiving public input.

Festersen said he's most interested in working in how the federal relief dollars can be used.