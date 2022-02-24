Omaha sent nearly 23 tons to be recycled in 2021 — a 50% increase

Omaha residents sent 22,523 tons of materials to be recycled in 2021 — a nearly 50% increase compared to the previous year.

The year-over-year rise came with the city's introduction of a revamped curbside recycling program.

In November 2020, the city delivered a 96-gallon covered cart for recycling to almost every Omaha household (in addition to one for a mix of trash and yard waste).

Under the previous system, residents essentially had to opt into recycling by seeking their own 18-gallon green bins from a city library.

In 2020, Recycling Partnership, a Virginia-based nonprofit that promotes recycling nationally, awarded Omaha the largest grant it has ever handed out to a city, $825,000, to help pay for the new carts.

Between Nov. 30, 2020, — when FCC Environmental Services took over collection of residential curbside trash, recycling and yard waste — and the end of May 2021, Omahans on average put 53% more tons of recyclable material at the curb per month compared with the same six-month span during the previous year.

The trend continued through the remainder of the program's first year, with an increase of 56% in recycling from Nov. 30, 2020, to Nov. 30, 2021, according to data shared by the city's Public Works Department.

The year-over-year increase, 2020 to 2021, was 49% excluding glass, which can only be recycled at drop off locations.

City officials and recycling industry experts largely expected an uptick in recycling with the roll out of the new carts, but by May that uptick had exceeded expectations.

The city credited the surge to the larger carts, near-universal access and education in the lead-up to the switch to FCC.

Currently, 139,455 of about 145,000 households receiving city waste services have a cart.

As was seen at the six-month mark of the new cart system, recycling taken to drop off locations is static or slightly down, while the overall increase of close to 50% is entirely from the residential cart collection program, said Jim Theiler, assistant director for environmental services at the city’s Public Works Department.

Information on the city’s recycling program, including which items can be placed in a cart, can be found at wasteline.org or by calling the Solid Waste Hotline at 402-444-5238.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.