Omaha Streetcar Authority meets for the first time, chooses its leaders

Omaha officials on Monday continued to lay the bureaucratic tracks needed for a streetcar system.

During its first meeting, the Omaha Streetcar Authority elected a president and vice president to lead the authority's board, which will oversee the design, construction and eventual operation of the streetcar.

The board is made up of seven members: three appointed by the mayor and approved by the City Council, three appointed by Metro Transit’s CEO and one community member appointed by the Greater Omaha Chamber.

Jay Noddle, of local development company Noddle Co., was selected as president and Bob Stubbe, Omaha Public Works director, was selected as vice president. Other members include Steve Curtiss, city finance director; David Fanslau, city planning director; Lauren Cencic, CEO of Metro; Edith Simpson, Metro legal director; and William Clingman, Metro finance director.

With Omaha City Council approval in April, the authority was formed as a joint entity between Metro and the city.

Metro’s involvement was considered key to future operations of the streetcar. Under state law, the agency is the sole entity in Omaha with the authority to operate a transit system within the city.

Noddle, who was appointed to the authority by the Greater Omaha Chamber, thanked the board for the nomination.

"It's an exciting time for our city, and we have a lot of work to do," Noddle said. "I'm sure this group and all those who will help us along the way are equally as excited and inspired by the opportunity this presents for our community."

As announced by Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert in January, the streetcar would operate along a 3-mile route using 5½ track miles. The line would travel along Farnam and Harney Streets from 10th Street to 42nd Street and along 10th Street between Harney and Cass Streets.

The cost of building and launching the system is estimated at $225 million, but because federal guidelines call for a 35% contingency in case of unexpected costs, the city would need to raise $306 million.

The city plans to issue special revenue bonds and private placement bonds to pay for the system’s construction. The buyers of those bonds would be repaid using money generated by tax-increment financing.

But before those bonds are issued, the city needs to complete a deeper dive into its financial plan.

The City Council in March unanimously approved a resolution that will pay a public finance consulting firm, MuniCap Inc., up to $100,000 for its analysis of the city’s financial plan for the streetcar.

A draft financial analysis obtained by The World-Herald states that the streetcar could spur $3 billion in development along its planned route during a 15-year span.

The analysis also estimates that once the streetcar is built, the operations and maintenance of the streetcar would cost about $6.4 million a year — a cost that could be covered, in part, by an increase in fees on existing parking garages.

HDR is in the early stages of designing the system. On the proposed timeline, construction would happen in 2024 through 2025, with the streetcar open and functioning sometime in 2026.

Future Omaha Streetcar Authority meetings were set for the third Monday of every month in the Legislative Chambers of City Hall.

