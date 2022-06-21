Omaha Streetcar Authority to hire interim director

The Omaha Streetcar Authority approved a resolution Tuesday that will allow for the hiring of a consultant to serve as interim director of the authority.

The authority will hire Rick Gustafson, a strategic adviser, using money from the Greater Omaha Chamber through the Omaha Development Foundation. Streetcar Authority members did not specify how much Gustafson, who did not attend Tuesday's meeting, will be paid for his services.

Gustafson was previously a partner of Shiels Obletz Johnsen, a project management consultancy based in Portland, Oregon, and Seattle. He has experience leading streetcar operations in Portland and has consulted on streetcar projects in several cities, according to the firm's website.

"I think Mr. Gustafson is more than qualified to help us get started," said Bob Stubbe, Omaha Public Works director and vice president of the authority. "He's had experience with streetcar projects in multiple communities. He's also aware of the additional requirements related to establishing the governing authorities."

The authority also approved a redevelopment agreement Tuesday that outlines the role of the city and authority in creating a streetcar system. The Omaha City Council is scheduled to vote on the document next week — the last step needed to finalize the agreement.

As announced by Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert in January, the streetcar is proposed to operate along a 3-mile route using 5.5 track miles. The line is planned to travel along Farnam and Harney Streets from 10th Street to 42nd Street and along 10th Street between Harney and Cass Streets.

The cost of building and launching the system is estimated at $225 million, but because federal guidelines call for a 35% contingency in case of unexpected costs, the city would need to raise $306 million.

The city plans to issue special revenue bonds and private placement bonds to pay for the system’s construction. The buyers of those bonds will be repaid using money generated by a tax-increment financing (TIF) district that will run along the streetcar route.

The Streetcar Authority was created this spring to oversee the design, construction and eventual operation of the streetcar.

The board is made up of seven members: three appointed by the mayor and approved by the City Council, three appointed by Metro Transit’s CEO and one community member appointed by the Greater Omaha Chamber.

Jay Noddle, of local development company Noddle Co., was selected as president and Stubbe was selected as vice president. Other members include Steve Curtiss, city finance director; David Fanslau, city planning director; Lauren Cencic, CEO of Metro; Edith Simpson, Metro legal director; and William Clingman, Metro finance director.

