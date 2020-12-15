Omaha to pay FCC to haul recyclables until long-term deal is secured

The cardboard, soda cans and other curbside recyclables that Omaha residents set out each week will soon be sent to multiple processing companies until the city can secure a long-term contract with a single processor.
The Omaha City Council on Tuesday voted unanimously to approve that arrangement, amending the city's contract with its new curbside solid waste hauler, FCC Environmental Services, which is in its third week of operations.
Mayor Jean Stothert and the city's Public Works Department earlier this year had recommended approval of a 10-year, $2.28 million-a-year recycling processing contract with NebraskaLand Recycling, which had submitted the lowest bid. The contract with the city's current processor, Firstar Fiber, expires at the end of the year.
But in October, the council voted 4-3 to reject the contract with NebraskaLand. Some council members said they were concerned that the company did not have the operational capacity to take on Omaha's recycling.
NebraskaLand now has a chance to prove itself. The amendment to FCC's contract allows the waste hauler to take the city's recyclables to multiple processors, and FCC already has entered agreements with NebraskaLand and Firstar Fiber. The city had to sign off on the companies with which FCC made agreements.
The city will reimburse FCC on a per-ton cost in addition to paying a 7% to 11% administrative fee based on the per-ton cost set by each company. The higher the per-ton cost, the lower the administrative fee.
NebraskaLand will charge $75 per ton, which is lower than the $110 per ton that Firstar charges. Under the city's agreement, FCC will earn $7.77 for each ton it takes to Firstar and $8.25 for each ton it delivers to NebraskaLand.
The city crafted that financial model to ensure that the administrative fee per company would be roughly equal, said Jim Theiler, assistant director for environmental services in the city's Public Works Department.
Under that setup, FCC has a slight incentive to take materials to Firstar, but Theiler said the city has asked FCC to prioritize getting the best cost for the city.
Omaha residents who participate in the city's recycling program should be virtually unaffected by the change. People will still wheel their 96-gallon recycling carts to the curb every other week, and FCC will deliver recycling to one of the processing companies.
Theiler said Omahans can rest assured that their recycling will be recycled and not taken to the landfill.
"The only way that (the companies are) able to recoup the cost appropriately is to get it to someone who will recycle it," Theiler said.
Theiler said the city doesn't yet have a timeline on when it may rebid a contract. The two-company solution will last no more than a year, according to the city.
The temporary setup will allow the city to come close to the $2.42 million it budgeted for recycling processing in 2021, Theiler said.
In other recycling news, FCC is working to restore one of Omaha's five full-service drop-off recycling sites.
Shortly before FCC began collecting solid waste in Omaha, one of the sites moved from 75th and Corby Streets to 109th and Emmet Streets. But the site soon closed because of an issue with the new property.
Dan Brazil, FCC's director of collection services, said the company has identified a site within a few blocks of the former 109th Street site and should have it secured by next week.
FCC also has ordered more recycling containers to establish a sixth drop-off site in midtown Omaha.
