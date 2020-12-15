Omaha to pay FCC to haul recyclables until long-term deal is secured

NebraskaLand now has a chance to prove itself. The amendment to FCC's contract allows the waste hauler to take the city's recyclables to multiple processors, and FCC already has entered agreements with NebraskaLand and Firstar Fiber. The city had to sign off on the companies with which FCC made agreements.

The city will reimburse FCC on a per-ton cost in addition to paying a 7% to 11% administrative fee based on the per-ton cost set by each company. The higher the per-ton cost, the lower the administrative fee.

NebraskaLand will charge $75 per ton, which is lower than the $110 per ton that Firstar charges. Under the city's agreement, FCC will earn $7.77 for each ton it takes to Firstar and $8.25 for each ton it delivers to NebraskaLand.

The city crafted that financial model to ensure that the administrative fee per company would be roughly equal, said Jim Theiler, assistant director for environmental services in the city's Public Works Department.

Under that setup, FCC has a slight incentive to take materials to Firstar, but Theiler said the city has asked FCC to prioritize getting the best cost for the city.

