Omaha to start clearing boulevards Friday; curbside pickup of big debris begins Monday

Even though the city will be collecting large debris, officials are still asking that limbs be no longer than 6 feet and no heavier than 100 pounds. Large piles and large limbs that city crews cannot lift will only slow the overall debris removal.

“If you can’t carry it, we’re not going to be able to carry it either,” said Bob Stubbe, director of the Public Works Department.

Large debris should be stacked at the curbside. Officials asked residents to avoid blocking sidewalks and, if possible, avoid parking on the street in front of debris piles.

FCC will continue picking up smaller debris per its usual trash and yard waste removal schedule, though Stothert cautioned that FCC is running one to two days behind in some areas. If trash is not picked up at the usual time, Stothert recommended leaving trash cans at the curb.

“Keep your stuff out there,” Stothert said.

Smaller tree debris can be put in yard waste bags or put in small bundles that have been tied together. The city asks that people first completely fill their city-issued 96-gallon carts with yard waste before turning to bags or bundles.