Omaha to start clearing boulevards Friday; curbside pickup of big debris begins Monday

Flanked by city department heads, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert said some aspects of the city's plan for debris removal are changing five days after a storm left thousands without power and dropped more tree debris than officials imagined.
Starting Friday, the city will focus on removing large debris from approximately 42 boulevards with the goal of removing traffic impacts in residential areas, Stothert said. That process is expected to be completed Saturday.
Curbside removal of large debris is expected to start Monday, instead of Friday as was earlier announced. Stothert recommended all residents and property owners have large debris at the curb by Monday because the city will not be able to follow a schedule.
A total of 4,749 customers remained without power as of 12:20 p.m. Thursday, according to the Omaha Public Power District outage map. Most of the outages are in the Omaha area of OPPD’s 13-county service region, though there are some outages in the southern end of the service area near Auburn and Rulo.
Originally, Omaha officials had planned to start that process this week and follow the schedule of its trash provider, FCC Environmental Services. But Stothert said the city changed its plans with the goal of removing debris as quickly and efficiently as possible.
Large debris removal will occur by district, similar to snow removal. Four-member city crews will head out starting Monday.
Even though the city will be collecting large debris, officials are still asking that limbs be no longer than 6 feet and no heavier than 100 pounds. Large piles and large limbs that city crews cannot lift will only slow the overall debris removal.
“If you can’t carry it, we’re not going to be able to carry it either,” said Bob Stubbe, director of the Public Works Department.
Large debris should be stacked at the curbside. Officials asked residents to avoid blocking sidewalks and, if possible, avoid parking on the street in front of debris piles.
FCC will continue picking up smaller debris per its usual trash and yard waste removal schedule, though Stothert cautioned that FCC is running one to two days behind in some areas. If trash is not picked up at the usual time, Stothert recommended leaving trash cans at the curb.
“Keep your stuff out there,” Stothert said.
Smaller tree debris can be put in yard waste bags or put in small bundles that have been tied together. The city asks that people first completely fill their city-issued 96-gallon carts with yard waste before turning to bags or bundles.
The mayor also announced that a national nonprofit has been contacted to help with “vulnerable people and homeowners” unable to physically clear debris, such as the elderly and people with disabilities.
Stothert declined to name the nonprofit but said more information might be available Friday. That service will be based on need. People can call 211 today and provide their name, address and need.
The city also will continue operating its four debris drop-off locations until Friday, July 23.
The four locations, open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., are:
» Ta-Ha-Zouka Park, 905 Elkhorn Drive in Elkhorn
» Hefflinger Park, 112th Street and West Maple Road
» Levi Carter Park, 3100 Abbott Drive, at the concrete boat ramp
» Al Veys Park, 6506 S. 60th St.