Omaha to start clearing boulevards Friday, neighborhoods on Monday; OPPD in home stretch

Stothert said crews removing large debris will not be able to schedule any appointments or adhere to a strict schedule.

“Our best recommendation is for everyone to try to have their large limbs out curbside by Monday,” she said. “We just don’t know how fast we can go. Some areas in town have a lot more debris than others.”

Even though the city will be collecting large debris, officials are still asking that limbs be no longer than 6 feet and no heavier than 100 pounds.

Big piles and large limbs that city crews cannot lift will only slow the overall debris removal.

“If you can’t carry it, we’re not going to be able to carry it either,” said Bob Stubbe, director of the Public Works Department.

Large debris should be stacked at the curbside. Officials asked residents to avoid blocking sidewalks and, if possible, avoid parking on the street in front of debris piles.

Starting Friday, Stothert said, people can monitor where large debris removal crews have been, similar to the city’s online snow removal tracker.