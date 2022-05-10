Omaha voters approve $260.3 million in bonds

Omaha voters on Tuesday approved $260.3 million in bonds to pay for projects in the city’s 2022-2027 Capital Improvement Plan, such as streets, fire stations, parks and other city facilities.

Transportation projects account for a majority of the new bonds. Nearly $200 million will be used to construct, widen and improve streets, bridges, expressways and freeway segments and for other projects.

That amount includes $120 million in special street preservation bonds, continuing the city’s program of additional street improvements that voters first approved in 2020.

The bond proposals on the ballot Tuesday appeared as six separate questions. Each had overwhelming support from voters, according to early results shared by the Douglas County Election Commission.

City officials have said the spending needed for bonds would not require a property tax increase beyond what voters have already approved. That’s partly because voters already authorized higher taxes to fund street improvements, although the city hasn’t yet used that taxing authority.

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert thanked voters for their support of the bond issues.

"Thank you to Omaha voters for supporting the bond issues that allow us to invest in our roads, facilities, sewer infrastructure and equipment necessary to provide city services," Stothert said in a statement Tuesday night. "We manage our bond debt very carefully and without a tax increase so we can continue to grow and improve our city."

In the 2020 bond issue, voters approved borrowing $200 million to launch the special Pavement Maintenance Program and pay for the first five years of work. Projections at the time said the extra spending could require a tax hike of $26 to $35 a year on a house valued at $100,000 for tax purposes.

Of that initial $200 million, the city says, approximately $120 million will be spent by the end of 2022 on extra street repair projects, generally concrete replacement and asphalt resurfacing. The additional money in Tuesday’s bond issue will keep the extra work going until 2030.

Besides all the street work, voters also approved $15.1 million to improve Omaha’s public facilities including police buildings, fire stations, library branches and park structures.

Other bond proposals approved by voters include $15.4 million for parks, $24.1 million for sewers and $6.1 million for the Omaha Fire Department.

