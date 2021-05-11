Omaha voters give Mayor Stothert a historic third term

Omaha voters chose experience over change Tuesday as they delivered a decisive reelection victory to Mayor Jean Stothert, who will soon begin a historic third term.

Stothert held a 2-to-1 advantage over challenger RJ Neary in late Tuesday evening returns.

Stothert, who in 2013 became the first woman to serve as Omaha's mayor, now has four more years to oversee multiple city-defining projects, including a long-term plan to fix city streets, completion of the riverfront parks overhaul and redevelopments happening at the former Crossroads Mall and Civic Auditorium sites.

Stothert, 67, is the only mayor to be elected to three terms in modern Omaha history.

During a victory speech at A View of State, a venue in northwest Omaha, Stothert said her overwhelming victory validated the work she and her administration have done over the past eight years. And while Stothert said that many challenges lie ahead, “we are so happy that voters decided that we are the best team to address them.”

Stothert thanked Neary and his family for the work they’ve done to make Omaha a better place, saying his “experience, his passion, and his ideas made him a very worthy candidate.”