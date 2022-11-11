Omaha voters reject charter amendment that would have lessened council oversight

Omaha voters overwhelmingly approved four proposed amendments to the city's charter during the general election this past week, but they rejected a fifth proposal.

Amendment 4 was failing by about 1,500 votes as of Friday, according to unofficial results from the Douglas County Election Commission. With about 2,800 provisional ballots left to be processed across the county, the outcome is unlikely to change.

All five amendments emerged from the city's charter convention, a group that meets about every 10 years to consider potential changes to the charter, the document that establishes the organization and procedures of Omaha’s government. The convention put forward 24 proposals, and the City Council agreed to put nine of them before voters. Some of those were blended together to form the five amendments that appeared on the ballot.

Amendment 4 would increase the maximum allowable size of the cash reserve fund from 8% to 12% of general appropriations. The cash reserve is essentially the city's savings account for dealing with emergencies, and Amendment 4 would have allowed the city to sock away more money.

Mayor Jean Stothert has prioritized growing the city's reserve funds during her time in office. In a statement at the time she released her proposed 2023 budget, Stothert noted the importance of having adequate cash reserves amid rising inflation. Her budget proposed maintaining a cash reserve balance of nearly $28.5 million, up from $28.4 million at the end of fiscal year 2022.

“The reserves are our rainy day funds and I’m watching the economic forecasts, as I know you are too," she said. "Like your own household budgets, we will adjust if inflation impacts city expenses.”

Amendment 4 also would increase the dollar amount for city purchases requiring public bids and City Council approval from $20,000 to $50,000 — allowing the city to authorize more expensive purchases without having to seek council approval.

Unlike Amendment 4, the other four proposals on the ballot garnered lopsided approval, with each receiving at least 70% support, according to Friday's updated results.

Council President Pete Festersen told The World-Herald Friday that the combination of the two issues in Amendment 4 — the cash reserve and the purchasing authorization — may partially explain why the amendment's fate differed so greatly from the others.

Increasing the cash reserve is good fiscal management, Festersen said, but some voters were less comfortable giving the city greater spending authority without the added layers of oversight.

"There were voters that wanted City Council to maintain strong oversight of city bidding and city contracts," he said.

If the issues come back up for consideration in the future, Festersen said he will recommend they appear on the ballot separately, which he had advocated for when Amendment 4 was being drafted earlier this year.

The four amendments passed by voters are:

Amendment 1. Prohibits a City Council member vacating their position from voting for their replacement. The issue became a point of controversy after the 2020 election when the late Rich Pahls, a then-councilman who won election to the Nebraska Legislature, voted on his replacement to the Omaha City Council. Some argued Pahls shouldn't have had a say in picking his successor.

Amendment 2. Changes the process for determining if a mayor is unable to perform their duties. Rather than rely on the appointment of a medical committee to make that determination, the responsibility will fall to City Council. It would require at least two-thirds majority support on council to make that determination. The process is similar to the one established in the U.S. Constitution for determining if the president is unable to perform his or her duties.

Amendment 3. Provides for a line of succession in the event that the council president and vice president are unable to perform as acting mayor. An acting mayor is needed when the mayor is out of town. The amendment also provides an exception, in the event of a state or federal emergency, to the requirement that City Council meet at least twice a month. Lastly, Amendment 3 allows public notice of initiative petitions to be published in the city's designated official newspaper, rather than each of the daily newspapers in the city.