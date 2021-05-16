Omaha voters say no to progressive shift

Jasmine Harris, a progressive candidate who placed third in the mayoral primary, said she sees a need to get more people out to vote in city elections. That could involve changing election cycles so the city election isn’t on its own, she said.

Voter turnout in the election was 32.7% — far short of the 72.9% for Omaha voters during November’s general election. That works out to 126,807 fewer Omahans voting.

Hattaway said no candidate spends so much time and effort to intentionally come in second place. But she said her losing bid did spur discussion on progressive issues among both voters and elected officials.

For example, she said she noticed her Republican opponent, Brinker Harding, getting more comfortable discussing affordable housing.

“That’s a win,” she said.

Johnson said her campaign got more people to pay attention to local elections.

“People don’t really care about local politics,” she said, “but they’re starting to.”