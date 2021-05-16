Omaha voters say no to progressive shift

Sarah Johnson calls it “Status Quomaha.”
To her, it’s an Omaha that’s complacent, that’s content with just good enough.
That’s the Omaha she says she pushed against in her race for City Council — pushing for a transportation system that works for everyone, for diversity and inclusion, local action on climate change and affordable housing.
She wasn’t alone. Johnson, who ran as a nonpartisan in a district that includes Benson and Florence, was one of the progressive candidates for city office who generated momentum and high hopes among a segment of Omaha voters.
They saw an opening for nonpartisan Cammy Watkins, a Black woman running for an open council seat in one of Omaha’s more liberal districts. And in the mayoral primary, a number of progressive candidates vied for a chance to face popular incumbent Jean Stothert.
But while the slate of candidates drew attention to issues rarely aired in an Omaha city election, they fell short on votes. In the end, Omaha was not ready for a progressive shift.
Paul Landow, a retired political science professor at the University of Nebraska at Omaha and a veteran of Omaha politics, said the progressive candidates ran good races and competed well. But the explanation for the losses is straightforward: “Omaha isn’t quite as progressive as they were — yet,” he said.
“They had the issues nailed down,” Landow said. “But the voters just weren’t quite with them.”
Stothert, a Republican, won a historic third term with 65% of the vote. Her landslide victory came in a city that, six months earlier, helped produce an electoral vote for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.
Stothert focused on public safety, fiscal responsibility and streets — emphasizing her experience of getting things done. But she, too, responded on issues of affordable housing, environmental sustainability, expansion of the transportation system and diversity and inclusion.
Dave Boomer, who worked for Stothert’s campaign in 2017 and was her campaign manager this year, said voters were very receptive to Stothert’s plans for Omaha.
“When they heard the program she has, a majority of the voters said: ‘That’s what I want — that’s the direction I want Omaha to go in.’”
Ryan Horn, a media strategist who was Stothert’s campaign manager in 2013, said the mayor’s popularity went beyond politics. He said Stothert’s success obscures the underlying left-leaning trends in Omaha.
In the council races, Democrats did fine overall. When the new City Council convenes in June, Democrats will hold a four-seat majority.
Democrat Pete Festersen, a three-term incumbent, defeated Johnson in District 1, and Democrat Danny Begley beat Watkins in the open District 3 seat. Incumbent Vinny Palermo, also a Democrat, won reelection to the South Omaha District 4 seat over Republican Becky Barrientos-Patlan.
Democrat Ben Gray, the three-term incumbent representing North Omaha, lost his seat — to a fellow Democrat, Juanita Johnson, who ran on such issues as inclusion and addressing health disparities. She will be only the second Black woman to sit on the City Council.
In northwest Omaha, Democratic challenger Sara Kohen, who also pushed the issue of environmental sustainability, ran close against Republican Aimee Melton. In her previous campaigns, Melton won at least 62% of the vote, but her share this election fell to 51.2%.
Some of the progressive candidates faced long odds. Johnson and Naomi Hattaway, a progressive Democrat in District 6 in west-central Omaha, ran against incumbents. They were also women seeking seats on a council that has had only eight female members to date.
Johnson, a former bike shop owner who works with the group Mode Shift Omaha, was hampered by a late start to her campaign. And Hattaway, who has nonprofit experience working with Habitat for Humanity and the Metro Area Continuum of Care for the Homeless, was in a strongly Republican district.
Watkins, deputy director of the Omaha nonprofit Inclusive Communities, came within 546 votes in District 3 despite a late campaign hit. A flyer from the Omaha police union accused her of “jeopardizing Omaha’s future” with her stance on police funding.
Crystal Rhoades, former chair of the Douglas County Democratic Party, broke with Begley’s campaign over the ad that she and others called racist.
Rhoades said it’s hard for a candidate to get elected as a nonpartisan. She said core campaigning skills made a big difference in the results.
State Sen. Megan Hunt, a progressive who represents the Dundee and Benson areas, said she’s encouraged by an emerging group of young professionals who say the traditional party system no longer meshes with their politics.
Hunt said she was thrilled to see Watkins mount a legitimate threat as a nonpartisan candidate. Plenty of forces work against such candidates, Hunt said: low turnout, lack of funding, mischaracterizations by opponents. But Hunt said Omaha’s progressives should be proud of the work they did with the resources available to them.
“We haven’t hit the ceiling,” she said, calling the results “a shot across the bow.”
Jasmine Harris, a progressive candidate who placed third in the mayoral primary, said she sees a need to get more people out to vote in city elections. That could involve changing election cycles so the city election isn’t on its own, she said.
Voter turnout in the election was 32.7% — far short of the 72.9% for Omaha voters during November’s general election. That works out to 126,807 fewer Omahans voting.
Hattaway said no candidate spends so much time and effort to intentionally come in second place. But she said her losing bid did spur discussion on progressive issues among both voters and elected officials.
For example, she said she noticed her Republican opponent, Brinker Harding, getting more comfortable discussing affordable housing.
“That’s a win,” she said.
Johnson said her campaign got more people to pay attention to local elections.
“People don’t really care about local politics,” she said, “but they’re starting to.”
Now Johnson, Hattaway and Watkins are looking to continue their advocacy efforts. All three came into the election with a track record of doing that: Johnson on accessibility in transportation, Hattaway on affordable housing and Watkins on diversity and inclusion.
In that sense, their campaigns were an extension of what they had already begun. And in the future, they hope to help hold their opponents accountable.
On Friday, the three met with supporters at a west Omaha coffee shop to celebrate their campaign work and plan ahead.
Watkins said the progressive movement will move forward in Omaha.
“It’s still here,” she said. “It’s very much still here.”
She added: “We didn’t win this one, but it was not a 100% defeat of anything.”
