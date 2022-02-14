 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Omaha voters to decide $260 million bond issue following City Council approval

  • Updated
The Omaha City Council on Tuesday approved a multipart proposal to issue $260.3 million in general obligation bonds.

If approved by voters, the bonds would pay for projects in the city’s 2022-2027 Capital Improvement Plan.

A majority of the new bonds — $199.6 million — would be used to construct, widen and improve streets, bridges, expressways and freeway segments and for other transportation projects.

Another $15.1 million would go to facility improvements, including to police buildings, fire stations, library branches, park structures and other city-owned facilities.

Parks would get $15.4 million, sewers would be allocated $24.1 million and the Fire Department would get $6.1 million.

With the council's approval, the package will go before voters in a special city election on May 10.

City Council President Pete Festersen noted last week that voters would not see a property tax increase if the bonds are approved. The city has a dedicated levy for debt service. 

In 2020, voters approved a five-year, $200 million transportation bond issue, which was used to fund the city’s first Pavement Maintenance Program. Through that approval, voters also authorized a tax levy increase to pay for the bond debt service.

The increase has not yet been needed but was projected to be between 26 cents and 35 cents per $100,000 in property valuation.

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

