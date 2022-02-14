Omaha voters to decide $260 million bond issue following City Council approval

The Omaha City Council on Tuesday approved a multipart proposal to issue $260.3 million in general obligation bonds.
If approved by voters, the bonds would pay for projects in the city’s 2022-2027 Capital Improvement Plan.
A majority of the new bonds — $199.6 million — would be used to construct, widen and improve streets, bridges, expressways and freeway segments and for other transportation projects.
Another $15.1 million would go to facility improvements, including to police buildings, fire stations, library branches, park structures and other city-owned facilities.
Parks would get $15.4 million, sewers would be allocated $24.1 million and the Fire Department would get $6.1 million.
With the council's approval, the package will go before voters in a special city election on May 10.
City Council President Pete Festersen noted last week that voters would not see a property tax increase if the bonds are approved. The city has a dedicated levy for debt service.
In 2020, voters approved a five-year, $200 million transportation bond issue, which was used to fund the city’s first Pavement Maintenance Program. Through that approval, voters also authorized a tax levy increase to pay for the bond debt service.
The increase has not yet been needed but was projected to be between 26 cents and 35 cents per $100,000 in property valuation.
Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of February 2022
Diana Cervantes embodies the spirit of these pioneering girls wrestlers. “When we set our mind to it, we’re going to get that job done.”
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Kiki caresses her calf, Eugenia, at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Janna Ramos, a Bennington junior, warms up in a hallway before a match in the Weeping Water girls only wrestling invite at Weeping Water High School on Saturday, January 22, 2022.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ellis McClintick poses for a portrait next to a photo of him from World War II on Monday. McClintick will turn 100 soon.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
West Point-Beemer 120-pound wrestler Diana Cervantes grew up around the sport, wrestling with her sister on the edge of the mat while her older brother competed. Now, the future Marine wants to help bring her school a state team championship. "We don't have a single banner of any sport," she said. "We're fighting for that."
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sonny, one of two Elephant calves born in January at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium made his public debut on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Johnson County Central 103-pounder Jocelyn Prado, left, has the advantage over Schuyler sophomore Yessica Garcia at last month's Weeping Water invitational. Prado later qualified for next weekend's state meet.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Trey McGowens attempts a steal against Minnesota's Payton Willis at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Upendra Chalise didn’t need gloves while skating at the University of Nebraska Medical Center ice rink on Monday, when temperatures reached into the 50s. Several more days of warm weather are forecast.
CHRIS MACHIAN photos, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lat Mayen (right) blocks Northwestern's Elyjah Williams during their game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Alonzo Verge Jr. (right) battles Northwestern's Boo Buie for the ball during their game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Alonzo Verge Jr. (right) battles Northwestern's Elijah Williams for the ball during their game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Jaz Shelley (second from left) and Bella Cravens (right) battle Rutgers' Osh Brown (left) and Jailyn Mason for the ball during their game on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Allison Weidner (left) battles Rutgers' Sayawni Lassiter for the ball during their game on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Isabelle Bourne (center) tries to get past Rutgers' defense during their game on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Dave Brezack takes loaves of challah bread out of the oven at the Bagel Bin on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Dave Brezack braids a loaf of challah bread he is making at the Bagel Bin on Friday. The restaurant's challah will have a role in the Broadway tour of “Fiddler on the Roof" in Omaha.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Matthew Shrader with some glass pieces he created for Lauritzen Garden's latest exhibit, "Wonders Under Glass."
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Rich Ryan walks toward a piece called "3-D Anatomy of a Flower" at Lauritzen Garden.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Stephanie Meadows wears a necklace with the birthstones of all her children, including her daughter Isabella Santiago on Wednesday. Meadows received the necklace as a Christmas gift. Isabella was killed in a shooting Dec. 22.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
From left, Spencer Shireman, Mike Homa and Cooper Wilson pose for a portrait in a warehouse at Commerce Park, which is owned by R&R Realty Group. R&R is nearing completion of a fourth warehouse at Commerce Park.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
