Omaha voters will consider $260.3 million in bonds on election day

Voters headed to the polls Tuesday will determine the fate of $260.3 million in general obligation bonds.

The bonds, sent to the ballot by the Omaha City Council in February, would pay for projects in the city's 2022-2027 Capital Improvement Plan.

A majority of the new bonds — $199.6 million — would be used to construct, widen and improve streets, bridges, expressways and freeway segments and for other transportation projects.

That amount includes $120 million in street preservation bonds.

In 2020, voters approved a five-year, $200 million transportation bond issue, which was used to fund the city’s first Pavement Maintenance Program. Through that approval, voters also authorized a tax levy increase to pay for the bond debt service.

The tax levy increase has not yet been needed but was projected to be between 26 cents and 35 cents per $100,000 in property valuation.

The bond proposals on the ballot Tuesday would not require a tax increase. They will appear as six different questions on the ballot.

By the end of 2022, approximately $120 million will be spent on street repair projects, generally concrete replacement and asphalt resurfacing, according to the city.

Another $15.1 million would go to facility improvements, including to police buildings, fire stations, library branches, park structures and other city-owned facilities.

Parks would get $15.4 million, sewers would be allocated $24.1 million and the Fire Department would get $6.1 million.

Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Omaha voters can check the location of their polling place at www.votedouglascounty.com.

