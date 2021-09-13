Omaha will offer more than two dozen drop locations on fall cleanup days

The City of Omaha's fall cleanup days will start Oct. 2 and run on Saturdays through Oct. 23.
At the curbside, Omaha’s unlimited fall yard waste collection will start the week of Oct. 18 and run through Nov. 27.
Drop sites
The city will offer more than two dozen drop locations over the coming weeks, with certain sites designated on Oct. 2, 9, 16 and 23. The sites will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The sites are open to City of Omaha households. Neighborhood associations partner with the city on the cleanup days, but participants do not need to be from that association.
Each week, there are designated spots for tires and appliances. Yard waste will be accepted each Saturday at the Sewer Maintenance Division parking lot at 6880 Q St.
See wasteline.org/general-information/fall-cleanup for locations and details.
Accepted items include: Furniture, TVs, microwaves, carpet, auto parts, swing sets, bikes, lumber and drywall.
Prohibited items include: Commercial waste, rocks, concrete, dirt, construction debris, dead animals, manure, propane tanks and other pressurized cylinders, regular household garage, household hazardous waste, landscaping timbers and full-size railroad ties.
Oct. 2: Southwest
Armbrust Acres Homeowners Association: Appliance site. Faithful Shepherd Presbyterian Church, 2530 S. 165th Ave.
Greenfields Residents Association: Tire site. Kiewit Middle School, 15650 Howard St.
Harvey Oaks Homeowners Association: Harvey Oaks Elementary, 15228 Shirley St.
Loveland Neighborhood Association: To be determined.
Mockingbird Hills Neighborhood Association: Mockingbird Heights Park, 8989 Lakeview Drive.
Walnut Grove Neighborhood Association: 146th Circle south of N Street
Oct. 9: Northwest
Lee Valley Neighborhood Association: Appliance site. Lee Valley Pool, 10605 Charles St.
Hillsborough Neighborhood Association: Tire site. Hillsborough Park parking lot above tennis court, 138th Street and Meredith Avenue.
Arbor Oaks, Highland Park and Seven Pines Neighborhood Association: Picotte Park, 2901 N. 151st St.
Bent Creek Homeowners Association and Pepperwood Subdivision: Abbott Elementary School, 1313 N. 156th St.
Glenbrook Homeowners Association: Parking lot at 79th Court and Vane Street.
Rambleridge Property Owners Association: Prairie Wind Elementary School, 10908 Ellison Ave.
Regency Homes Association: Regency Clubhouse, 606 Regency Parkway.
Oct. 16: Northeast
Bemis Park Neighborhood Association: Appliance site. Augustana Lutheran Church, 3647 Lafayette Ave.
Levi Carter Sherman Neighborhood Association: Tire site. Levi Carter Park at northeast parking lot near boat ramp.
Bedford Place Community Council: Vacant lot at 29th and Spaulding Streets.
Binney, Wirt, Spencer and Lothrop Neighborhood Association: 18th and Wirt Streets.
Dundee-Memorial Park Neighborhood Association: Brownell Talbot lower east parking lot, 400 North Happy Hollow Blvd.
Joslyn Castle Neighborhood Association and Gifford Park: Duchesne Academy/Via Christie parking lot on northwest corner, 36th and California Streets.
North Omaha Neighborhood Alliance and Monmouth Park: Skinner Magnet Center, 4304 N. 33rd St.
Orchard Hill Neighborhood Association: Walnut Hill Elementary School, 4370 Hamilton St.
Oct. 23: Southeast
Highland South/Indian Hill Neighborhood Association: Appliance site. Upland Park, 3031 Upland Parkway.
Dahlman Neighborhood Association: Tire site. Lynch Park, 2210 S. 21st St.
Aksarben, Elmwood Park, Westgate and Westbrook: To be determined.
Deer Park Neighborhood Association and Spring Lake: Bancroft Elementary School, 2724 Riverview Blvd.
Field Club Homeowners League: Field Club Elementary, 3512 Walnut St.
Hanscom Park Neighborhood Association: St. Adalbert’s Catholic Church, Wright Plaza between 30th and 31st Streets.
Curbside collection
From Oct. 18 through Nov. 27, FCC Environmental will collect yard waste without any limits from each household at the curbside.
Yard waste must be in brown bags (no other container allowed for the yard waste) and placed with other weekly trash and recycling for collection. Prepaid stickers are not required. Bags are limited to 40 pounds.
Yard waste taken over those six weeks will be collected separately and used to make Oma-Gro compost, the Mayor’s Office said.
