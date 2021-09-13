Omaha will offer more than two dozen drop locations on fall cleanup days

The City of Omaha's fall cleanup days will start Oct. 2 and run on Saturdays through Oct. 23.

At the curbside, Omaha’s unlimited fall yard waste collection will start the week of Oct. 18 and run through Nov. 27.

Drop sites

The city will offer more than two dozen drop locations over the coming weeks, with certain sites designated on Oct. 2, 9, 16 and 23. The sites will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The sites are open to City of Omaha households. Neighborhood associations partner with the city on the cleanup days, but participants do not need to be from that association.

Each week, there are designated spots for tires and appliances. Yard waste will be accepted each Saturday at the Sewer Maintenance Division parking lot at 6880 Q St.

See wasteline.org/general-information/fall-cleanup for locations and details.

Accepted items include: Furniture, TVs, microwaves, carpet, auto parts, swing sets, bikes, lumber and drywall.