Omaha will review 16 smaller traffic signals for removal

Sixteen traffic signals around Omaha are under consideration for removal.
The City of Omaha is working through a long-term plan to upgrade its traffic signals. In a press release Tuesday, the Mayor’s Office said the city has evaluated 10 traffic signals since 2017 and removed nine of them.
The city reviews whether signals still meet federal requirements for vehicle and pedestrian traffic, wait times, traffic gaps and crashes.
This summer, the city will review these signals:
— Park and Woolworth Avenues
— Ed Creighton Avenue and Hanscom Boulevard
— Railroad and Gilmore Avenues
— 132nd and Shirley Streets
— 114th and Webster Streets
— 52nd and Q Streets
— 50th and C Streets
— 42nd and Bancroft Streets
— 42nd and J Streets
— 42nd Street north of O Street
— 41st and L Streets
— 16th and Vinton Streets
— 15th and Vinton Streets
— 13th and Castelar Streets
— 13th Street and Gibson Road
— 13th and J Streets
