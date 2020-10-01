 Skip to main content
Omaha World-Herald Election Guide 2020
Omaha World-Herald Election Guide 2020

Get caught up on The World-Herald's recent election and political stories as you fill out your mail-in ballot at home or plan your trip to the polls on Nov. 3.  

* * *

Mike Pence visit to Omaha 

Julie Slama-Janet Palmtag race

Charlie Kirk-Donald Trump Jr. visit to Omaha

Mike Pence visit 

Marque Snow-John Cavanaugh race 

Early ballots 

Ballot measure public hearings 

Iowa absentee ballot case 

Payday lending ballot measure 

OPS board races 

Political fundraising 

Visit to Papillion by Biden, Harris spouses 

Carol Blood-Rick Holdcroft race 

David Rogers-Lynne Walz race 

Supreme Court nomination

Trump comments 

Bacon-Eastman debates 

Gretna mayor's race 

OPPD board race 

Supreme Court seat

Joni Ernst-Theresa Greenfield race

Dan Quick-Ray Aguilar race

Valley mayor's race 

Biden outreach to Latinos

Jeff Fortenberry-Kate Bolz race 

Lou Ann Linehan-Allison Heimes

Donald Trump Jr.'s visit

Political campaigning on college campses

Jacob Campbell-Eliot Bostar legislative race 

Endorsements in 2nd District House race 

Lara Trump visits Omaha 

Medical marijuana 

Sasse comments on direct election of U.S. senators 

Preston Love Jr.'s write-in Senate candidacy

Nebraska Senate debate

Nebraska Senate race

Nebraska Republicans at RNC 

Brad Ashford decision on Senate race 

Don Bacon TV ad

Gambling ballot measure 

Joni Ernst speech at RNC

Hal Daub comments about RNC 

Nebraska, Iowa delegates to RNC 

Nebraska, Iowa Democrats at DNC 

Symone Sanders and Nebraska Democrats

North Omaha legislative race

 

