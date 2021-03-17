Omahans begin receiving $1,400 stimulus payments

Omahans have begun receiving the $1,400 payments provided for most Americans under the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.

The money showed up in at least a couple local bank accounts Wednesday morning. Callers to First National Bank of Omaha's phone line were greeted with this message:

"Millions of Americans are receiving their stimulus payments this week, and we are depositing all checks as soon as we receive them. We are experiencing higher-than-normal call volume, and we appreciate your patience. When your stimulus deposit is received, you'll be able to view it online, through our mobile app or through our automated services."

President Joe Biden signed the measure into law last Thursday. Hailed as the biggest anti-poverty package in generations, the plan delivers huge benefits to low- and middle-income families. It sends $1,400 checks to most adults and extends $300-a-week unemployment aid for six months. It also greatly expands a child tax credit and turns it into steady income for poor families.

