Omahans celebrating Biden-Harris victory vow to 'let this momentum carry us forward'

News of Joe Biden's presidential victory Saturday prompted some Nebraskans to gather at popular rallying spots in celebration, others protested in anger and frustration and a few came together to dance.
At Omaha's 72nd and Dodge Streets, Biden and Kamala Harris supporters carried flags and signs and cheered while passing cars honked horns and cheered back.
“I let out this sigh of relief that I’ve been holding for four years,” Evan Peterson, a political science and musical theatre major at Creighton University, said of the moment he started hearing media outlets call the race. “It was amazing.”
Peterson said he cried when he heard, then took a drive because he was so excited. When he saw the group at 72nd and Dodge — which numbered a couple dozen at about 3:30 p.m. — he stopped to celebrate with them.
“I’m proud to be from Nebraska’s 2nd District,” he said of the community, which flipped from voting for President Donald Trump in 2016 to voting for Biden in 2020.
Trump, Peterson said, made many people feel unsafe and divided from one another in their own country, something he believes the president-elect will work to fix.
For Isaiah Ross, 19, this was his first vote in a presidential election. He said that after seeing that other cities had celebrations, he went looking for one on Omaha. He said he was attracted to the president-elect’s promise that he will serve all Americans.
“It was a very long week to say the least,” he said.
Ross said he hopes the country can come back together and heal the divides.
“I have plenty of friends who are Trump supporters,” he said, “and we’re still best buds.”
Marcia Prideaux, a Council Bluffs resident joining the group, said she was thrilled but that her presence wasn’t meant as gloating.
“I’m not here to rub this in anyone’s face,” she said, “I just hope we can all work together again.”
A few hours later and a few miles away from the gathering at 72nd and Dodge, a small group danced.
Dawaune Hayes’ face was lit by the colorful lights in his hands. Yards apart from one another, he and several others danced in a large grass field in downtown Omaha, the former location of the Omaha Civic Auditorium at 1804 Capitol Ave.
The dance party was organized by Hayes a few days before. When news of Biden’s victory reached the 26-year-old, Hayes, who plans to run for mayor of Omaha, changed the event to an impromptu celebration.
“There’s so much that’s happened this year, and with most of the clubs and venues being closed there’s nothing that’s really allowing us to express ourselves," Hayes said.
There's a lot more work to do, Hayes said. "It really comes down to what we do here at home, D.C.’s not going to fix our problems. Let’s keep going and let this momentum carry us forward."
In her Northwest Omaha home, Laurie Bottum celebrated by opening a bottle of champagne with her son, husband and brother-in-law and FaceTimed her other kids to toast.
Bottum feels the 2020 election was "one of the most important elections of our time."
"My dad didn't get blown off a tank and my mom build bombs during World War II for our country to accept seeing Nazi flags and white supremacy be tolerated," Bottum said. "I am a Biden supporter as I feel a vote for him is a vote for decency, diversity and hopefully a start to healing for our country."
A handful of counterprotesters gathered across the street and the groups dueled through opposing chants.
