Omahans celebrating Biden-Harris victory vow to 'let this momentum carry us forward'

News of Joe Biden's presidential victory Saturday prompted some Nebraskans to gather at popular rallying spots in celebration, others protested in anger and frustration and a few came together to dance.

At Omaha's 72nd and Dodge Streets, Biden and Kamala Harris supporters carried flags and signs and cheered while passing cars honked horns and cheered back.

“I let out this sigh of relief that I’ve been holding for four years,” Evan Peterson, a political science and musical theatre major at Creighton University, said of the moment he started hearing media outlets call the race. “It was amazing.”

Peterson said he cried when he heard, then took a drive because he was so excited. When he saw the group at 72nd and Dodge — which numbered a couple dozen at about 3:30 p.m. — he stopped to celebrate with them.

“I’m proud to be from Nebraska’s 2nd District,” he said of the community, which flipped from voting for President Donald Trump in 2016 to voting for Biden in 2020.

Trump, Peterson said, made many people feel unsafe and divided from one another in their own country, something he believes the president-elect will work to fix.