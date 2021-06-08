Omaha's bike share program steadily growing, increasing ridership

Outside North Omaha’s Culxr House, the station is often empty as families and groups go for bike rides, said Marcy Yates, Culxr House’s founder and executive director.

Some people ride the b-cycles for wellness, Yates said, but others use them for transportation around the city or trips to the grocery store.

As more people ride, the interest spreads to new riders.

“I think that they’re excited about being able to use them on their own,” he said.

Foltz said he considers the bike share program part of Omaha’s broader public transportation system. While recreational rides are popular, Foltz said about half of all trips are considered to be for transportation as people ride from one place to another.

Last fall, the nonprofit and City of Omaha agreed to a three-year agreement to support each other, which led to the city purchasing a van for the organization. Foltz called the agreement a huge step forward.

The program is experiencing increases in walk-up users, memberships and e-bike usage, Foltz said. Now when his staff is out in the community, he said, they're excited to see people on b-cycle bikes around downtown, midtown and all over the city.