Omaha's bus system is taking a big step forward. Are you on board?

Ben Boeckman, a history teacher at Central High School, said he'll hold off riding ORBT until the pandemic is more under control. But when he starts riding, he said he could take ORBT a couple times a week for his commute between Central and his home south of Midtown Crossing. Otherwise, Boeckman still drives what he calls a “gas guzzler” pickup to work.

“It’s just a great way to save the environment a little bit and even save a little bit of money,” he said.

Metro officials know ridership will be down from pre-COVID-19 projections of 2,740 riders daily. Pre-pandemic, the existing Dodge Street route, which will be phased out in favor of ORBT, drew 1,500 riders per day.

In the pandemic, Metro ridership overall has dropped by half, which might sound like a lot but also underscores how important the bus system is to the remaining riders — often essential workers who rely on the city bus system to get around.

Cencic said Metro would do no one a favor by waiting to start ORBT.

“There’s still the need for this type of service,” she said.