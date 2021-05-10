Omaha's city election: Neary says 'bolder' ideas needed; Stothert touts 'great progress'

He says the city can be more sustainable and equitable, build better streets and do more to connect neighborhoods through multiple modes of transportation.

“We’ve had eight years of the same, and we need bolder ideas,” Neary said in an interview. “Although many of (the voters) may not know me as well as (Stothert), I’d like them to give me a second look because as I talk to people, they’re relating to my message of solving the problems that we haven’t solved.”

“We’ve been talking about streets for eight years, and (people are) tired of talking about it,” he said. “They want to get on to bigger and bolder things.”

Stothert, 67, is a former critical care nurse who has served on the Millard Public Schools board and the City Council.

Under her watch, Stothert says Omaha has become a safer, more financially sound city. She said her administration’s partnerships have led to a bevy of multimillion-dollar development projects across Omaha. And passage of a $200 million streets bond issue, championed by the mayor, has put the city on the right track to fix its streets, she says.