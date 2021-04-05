Omaha's city election: What to know about Tuesday's primary

Omaha's city elections are nonpartisan, which means the top two vote-getters in each race will advance to the general election, regardless of party affiliation.

Polling locations are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for those planning to vote in person. You can find information about your polling location by visiting votedouglascounty.com or by calling 402-444-8683.

People who still have a mail-in ballot need to take it to one of 13 drop-box locations or to the Douglas County Election Commission, 12220 West Center Road, before 8 p.m. Tuesday.

It's too late to put early ballots in the mail because they will not reach election officials in time to be counted.

"Postmarks do not count — they have to be in our possession by 8 p.m. (Tuesday)," said Brian Kruse, Douglas County election commissioner.

Kruse urged people with early ballots to double-check that they have signed the back of the envelope. Ballots with missing signatures will be thrown out.

Tens of thousands of people have already cast their votes. The election commission had received about 50,000 mail-in ballots as of Monday morning, which represented about 66% of the 76,600 early ballots that were sent to voters, Kruse said.