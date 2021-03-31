Omaha's District 6 council race offers two takes on experience

The District 6 race for Omaha City Council features two candidates offering different takes on experience.

Incumbent Brinker Harding has served on the City Council for one term, on the Omaha Planning Board and was chief of staff from 1995 to 2000 for then-Mayor Hal Daub. Harding, who works as a commercial real estate executive, says he offers a track record of fostering the partnerships that have helped Omaha grow.

He says he brings a commonsense, fair-minded approach.

Challenger Naomi Hattaway has worked with Habitat for Humanity and the Metro Area Continuum of Care for the Homeless, which she says provides her expertise in addressing Omaha’s affordable housing challenge.

Hattaway says she has new ideas and a newcomer’s mentality that might not be typical for Omaha city government.

As the only two candidates on the ballot, Harding and Hattaway both will advance from Tuesday’s primary to the May 11 general election in the officially nonpartisan race.