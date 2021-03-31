Omaha's District 6 council race offers two takes on experience

The District 6 race for Omaha City Council features two candidates offering different takes on experience.
Incumbent Brinker Harding has served on the City Council for one term, on the Omaha Planning Board and was chief of staff from 1995 to 2000 for then-Mayor Hal Daub. Harding, who works as a commercial real estate executive, says he offers a track record of fostering the partnerships that have helped Omaha grow.
He says he brings a commonsense, fair-minded approach.
Challenger Naomi Hattaway has worked with Habitat for Humanity and the Metro Area Continuum of Care for the Homeless, which she says provides her expertise in addressing Omaha’s affordable housing challenge.
Hattaway says she has new ideas and a newcomer’s mentality that might not be typical for Omaha city government.
As the only two candidates on the ballot, Harding and Hattaway both will advance from Tuesday’s primary to the May 11 general election in the officially nonpartisan race.
Harding is a Republican in a district that leans Republican in its registered voters and covers a wide area from the former town of Elkhorn to the Westside school district’s western edge. He had nearly $96,000 in campaign cash going into the primary, compared with Hattaway’s nearly $24,000, according to the latest state campaign disclosure records.
Hattaway, a Democrat, said her approach is less about party and more about values.
While voters often ask about her party registration, Hattaway said she can quickly connect with people talking about issues such as economic stability or keeping young talent in Nebraska.
At that point, she said, “it doesn’t even matter what affiliation I belong to for a party.”
Hattaway, who is biracial, says she fully acknowledges that the experience and leadership she offers fall in a different mold. Part of her question for the community, she said: “Is Omaha ready for it?”
Hattaway served as program director at Habitat for Humanity from 2018 to 2020, before shifting to work with Omaha’s homeless coalition as a consultant in spring 2020, as the pandemic hit.
She worked as a project lead in offering housing assistance — including rent and mortgage aid — to people affected by the pandemic. Later in 2020, she was a project lead on a winter homeless plan, including setting up two hotels for homeless housing.
Hattaway said people have known for some time that Omaha has housing problems. If elected, Hattaway said she can help city government quickly navigate the issue.
She discusses issues including affordable housing incentives, preserving and providing housing as people age, preserving older housing stock and workforce housing.
“I think we can start thinking about things differently,” she said.
Beyond housing issues, Hattaway lists priorities including public safety, public health and recovering from the pandemic, equity on such issues as race, the economy and juvenile justice, and community growth that considers workforce development and diversity.
Harding lists priorities of public safety, economic development, streets and infrastructure, fostering public-private partnerships and recovering from the pandemic.
A senior vice president at Colliers International, Harding said he’s proud of what the council has accomplished in the last four years, including the new curbside waste contract.
Harding said he also harkens back to his work in the Daub administration, helping redevelop the riverfront and downtown Omaha. He called those efforts building blocks that continue to build Omaha today.
“There’s so much more that can happen,” he said.
Out of that redevelopment, a partnership largely funded by private donors is investing $290 million in a downtown and riverfront park revitalization, Harding said.
He said those types of partnerships grow the city, and they need to be fostered.
Harding said a lot more work lies ahead, and that’s what energizes him.
“I think those are all very important for me to rely on those experiences as we make decisions on the council,” he said.
