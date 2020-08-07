Omaha's emergency mask requirement gains support, but 2 council members want changes

She also wants the fine for not wearing a mask — $100 under the current ordinance — lowered to match the fine for not wearing a seatbelt, which is $25, according to the State Department of Transportation. Many public figures have compared mask requirements to seatbelt laws.

Melton and Harding both say they wear masks when appropriate and encourage people to do the same. But Melton said Friday that requiring masks is an example of government overreach. Harding said he would prefer that people voluntarily comply with public health advice.

“I also understand that there is maybe not the level of compliance that some may wish, and that’s why I’m trying to take the ordinance that was proposed and offer up some meaningful and effective amendments,” Harding said.

If those amendments don’t get sufficient support from other council members, Melton said she won’t vote for the emergency ordinance. Harding said he’s confident that the amendments will be accepted.

Mayor Jean Stothert said she won’t veto a mask requirement.

During her KFAB interview, Melton noted that the federal Americans with Disabilities Act offers protections for those who can’t wear masks.