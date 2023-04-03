The long debate over a two-way, all-day Farnam Street may soon come to an end.

Omaha City Council members plan to hold a public hearing and vote Tuesday on a $433,900 design services agreement with consulting firm Felsburg Holt & Ullevig, Inc. It’s a major step in turning the long-discussed change to Farnam Street into reality.

The plan aims to convert Farnam to permanently accommodate two-way traffic from Happy Hollow Boulevard to 46th Street, instead of being a one-way street — in different directions — at certain times of day, as it currently is.

The idea was met with mostly positive feedback from Dundee-area residents when it was announced by city officials last year, but many in the neighborhood have spoken out against a part of the proposal that would replace traffic lights with roundabouts at the Farnam Street intersections with 50th and 52nd Streets.

A petition calling for the City Council to vote against the design of the roundabouts has been circulated by Dundee residents and had 464 signatures as of Friday afternoon.

Most of the concerns expressed in the online petition focus on pedestrian safety.

“It is unreasonable to expect pedestrians to safely navigate the roundabout waiting for breaks in traffic since traffic will no longer be required to stop,” the petition contends.

The city’s proposal follows the recommendations of a study conducted for the city by a consulting firm. Neighbors concerned about the high number of traffic accidents and confusion about the part-time one-ways had advocated for change for years. The consultants found that more than half the crashes at Farnam’s intersections with 50th and 52nd Streets were caused by drivers running red lights.

Roundabouts would mitigate that and provide safer pedestrian crossings, the consultants said.

If approved Tuesday, the agreement would require Felsburg Holt & Ullevig to develop a public involvement plan. That plan would include a pre-construction virtual public meeting, as well as communication with the eight property owners on the four corners each intersection.

The full proposed agreement can be found on the City Council’s April 4 agenda. Tuesday’s Council meeting will begin at 2 p.m. in the Legislative Chambers at the City-County Building, 1819 Farnam St.

