Omaha's first electric buses expected to hit the streets by early April

As Metro continues to map the future of Omaha’s public transit, the city’s first electric buses are just weeks away from hitting the streets.

Three electric buses are expected to be in operation by early April.

All three have been purchased and are being equipped with the technology needed to get them rolling, said Lauren Cencic, CEO of Metro.

Metro will share more information on the buses, including their planned routes, in the coming weeks.

The electric buses will start running just as Metro wraps up a community engagement initiative meant to steer the agency over the next five to 10 years.

About 215 people attended 18 virtual and in-person meetings as part of the MetroNEXT initiative, the agency’s yearlong planning effort to improve transit in the Omaha region.

There were more than 200 responses to Metro’s print and digital surveys and more than 175 comments made through an interactive mapping tool used during virtual meetings.

At the meetings, Metro presented and gathered feedback on three scenarios that will shape the agency’s future plans.

Each scenario emphasizes a different strategy: improvements to rider amenities, bolstering existing bus routes or extending service to new areas.

The final plan could include parts from all three. Whatever that plan looks like, it’s “incredibly important” that the community helps shape it, Cencic said.

“Metro staff who live and breathe transit all day — we’ve got lots of ideas on things that could make transit better for the community,” Cencic said, “but what’s really important for us is that we’re being responsive to the community’s needs and concerns.”

An analysis of the community feedback is underway, and Metro expects to present a final scenario to the public in April.

Each of the three scenarios under consideration would cost about $52 million a year to implement. That’s about 58% more than Metro currently spends.

The agency doesn’t yet have a “fully forged plan” on how to reach the needed level of funding, but considerations of a regional transit authority could pave the way for a budget increase.

“We’ve heard over and over again that there is a need and a desire for more transit than we currently have, so a cost-neutral plan would only be moving service from one area and adding it to another,” Cencic said. “I don’t think that really meets the needs of the community right now.”

Aiming high will help create an optimistic, but attainable, plan, Cencic said.

“Something that’s pushing the envelope, pushing us to do better, but is still something that we can achieve.”

