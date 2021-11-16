Omaha's first electric buses to hit city streets in early 2022

"We get the question of why start now," Andersen said. "It's in large part because of the work of our partners out there in the metropolitan area. This all came about largely at the invitation of OPPD."

The Omaha Public Power District has spent the last two years developing a decarbonization plan targeted at 2050. The plan will be made public next month.

Andersen also pointed to higher education institutions, including Creighton University, which, as part of a new sustainability plan, is undertaking a significant revision to the climate plan it developed in 2013. Creighton’s new plan, which aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions as much as possible, is due out in April.

Lincoln finalized its own climate action plan earlier this year and City Council approved it in March. Work on the plan started in 2019 after the devastating floods in Nebraska.

Tuesday's meeting also hit on the need for more affordable housing.

Omaha City Councilman Pete Festersen kicked off the discussion by acknowledging a recent study that found Omaha is about 80,000 affordable housing units short of the city's need.

"This is a big issue in Omaha. All of our council members agree that this should be a top priority, I believe," Festersen said.