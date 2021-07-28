Omaha's first protected, on-street bike lane officially opens on Harney Street

Omaha’s first protected, on-street bike lane is officially open.

With local bike advocates on hand, Mayor Jean Stothert cut the ribbon on the Market to Midtown Bikeway Wednesday. The ceremony marked a welcome beginning for cyclists following a long effort to install that style of bike lane — which has become the standard for safety in other communities.

The nearly 2-mile bikeway will run along Harney Street from 10th Street to Dewey Park. While the western portion out of midtown opened Wednesday, the eastern end remains under construction as other street work continues in the area.

Funded privately, the bike lane runs directly on Harney Street, separated from traffic and parked cars by a painted zone with temporary bollards.

The bikeway will operate as an 18-month pilot project to show its use.

But bicyclists are expected to make good use of the stretch, and the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce is among those already looking to expand the concept.

The project is a partnership with Bike Walk Nebraska and Metro Smart Cities, an effort involving the City of Omaha to use data and technology to build a better city.

